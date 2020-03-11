Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven hire Roger Schmidt as coach for next season, replace interim head Ernest Faber

Amsterdam: PSV Eindhoven hired Roger Schmidt as coach on Wednesday for next season, replacing interim coach Ernest Faber.

The 52-year-old Schmidt, who gained a reputation for encouraging energetic, attacking football at Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Chinese team Beijing Guoan, signed a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

We proudly announce our new head coach. #ErIstHier — PSV International (@psveindhoven) March 11, 2020

Faber will resume his former role leading the PSV Academy after this season. He had replaced Mark van Bommel, who was fired in December with the team in fourth place.

PSV is still fourth, seven points behind Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, which have both played one match less.

“I have always been captivated by the charm of Dutch football and I am really looking forward to exploring a new environment,” Schmidt said in a statement on PSV's website. “PSV fully support the style of play I have in mind. And I fully support PSV’s wish to win silverware.”

