Eredivisie: League-leaders Ajax sign striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham United
Amsterdam: Dutch league leaders Ajax announced on Friday that they had agreed to sign striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham for 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in a move that will bolster the Amsterdam club's injury-hit front line.
Ajax said that the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will sign a contract until 30 June, 2025.
Happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club @afcajax and i can’t wait to start playing in this mythical stadium. #CestSéBastien pic.twitter.com/4BIjUJCJLR
— Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) January 8, 2021
The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Eric ten Hag, his former coach at Eredivisie team FC Utrecht, where he played for two and a half years.
Haller made 50 appearances for West Ham after his 2019 transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored 14 goals for the Hammers.
