Eredivisie: League-leaders Ajax sign striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham United

Ajax said that the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international will sign a contract until 30 June, 2025.

The Associated Press January 08, 2021 15:19:38 IST
West Ham's Sebastien Haller vies for the ball with Brighton's Dan Burn. AP

Amsterdam: Dutch league leaders Ajax announced on Friday that they had agreed to sign striker Sebastien Haller from West Ham for 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in a move that will bolster the Amsterdam club's injury-hit front line.

The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Eric ten Hag, his former coach at Eredivisie team FC Utrecht, where he played for two and a half years.

Haller made 50 appearances for West Ham after his 2019 transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored 14 goals for the Hammers.

