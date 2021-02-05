Eredivisie: Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana banned for a year after testing positive for furosemide
Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
Amsterdam: Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next year's African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.
Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
Furosemide is often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs, though Ajax said Onana took a pill prescribed for his wife when he felt unwell.
“We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, because it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance,” Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar said.
Ajax said the club and player will appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The 24-year-old Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Ajax for five seasons and a regular for Cameroon.
Although Onana's positive test was in October, he continued to play in the Champions League. Ajax placed third in their group, which was won by Liverpool.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer.
*T&C apply
also read
Bundesliga: Struggling Hertha Berlin reappoint Hungarian Pal Dardai as coach in bid to avoid relegation
Dardai stood down as Hertha boss in June 2019 but replaces the sacked Bruno Labbadia with the side two points away from the relegation play-off spot after just two wins since December.
Premier League: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard not listening to talk about future amidst poor run of form
A limp 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday capped a run of two wins in eight games and leaves them 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester United.
Former Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa joins Greek side PAOK
PAOK did not reveal any financial details of the deal for the 31-year-old, who has played almost 100 times for Japan since making his international debut as a teenager in 2008, scoring 31 goals.