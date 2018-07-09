Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Eredivisie: Ajax eager to re-sign out-of-favour defender Daley Blind from Manchester United, confirms coach Erik ten Hag

Sports Reuters Jul 09, 2018 14:30:43 IST

Ajax Amsterdam are eager to re-sign defender Daley Blind from Manchester United if the Dutch side fail to recruit Boca Juniors centre-back Lisandro Magallan, the Eredivisie club’s manager Erik ten Hag has said.

File image of Daley Blind. Reuters

File image of Daley Blind. Reuters

The 28-year-old Blind, who progressed through Ajax’s youth system and made over 100 senior appearances for the Dutch side, joined United in 2014 but appears to be out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

“We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties,” Ten Hag is quoted as saying by Sky Sports about his desire to sign the 28-year-old Blind.

The ‘other parties’, not only referred to United but also Boca Juniors, where the 24-year-old Magallan has been since 2012 and for whom he helped retain Argentina’s top-flight title last season.

“He is still in the picture, but whether he actually arrives is still unclear,” Ten Hag added about Magallan. “It will be either one of Magallan or Blind.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 14:30 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores