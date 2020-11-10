Entire Red Bull Salzburg squad tests negative for COVID-19 following six positive tests on Sunday
Salzburg blocked their players from joining their national teams for upcoming games after the six positive results came through on Sunday. Further testing on Monday produced negative results.
Salzburg: All of Salzburg's players have tested negative for the coronavirus after six earlier positive tests at the Austrian club football champion.
Salzburg blocked their players from joining their national teams for upcoming games after the six positive results came through on Sunday. Further testing on Monday produced negative results.
The club said on Tuesday they're trying to work out why the two rounds of testing at the same laboratory had such different results, and were hopeful that players will be allowed to represent their national teams this week.
“We will do everything we possibly can to end the current restrictions ... to allow all our international players to report for duty. We hope that the travel ban imposed on them by the authorities can be lifted as soon as possible,” Salzburg general business manager Stephan Reiter said in a statement.
“We also want to find out why the last two sets of COVID-19 tests, which were conducted by the same lab in Salzburg, produced such different results. We have to find answers to this as it makes a mockery of the comprehensive and professional efforts of FC Red Bull Salzburg to stick to all the required virus-prevention measures.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 October while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.
LaLiga: Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard, Casemiro test positive for COVID-19
Neither player will feature in the side to take on Valencia on Sunday. Nor will they be able to join up with their respective national teams during the coming international window as both are required to go into isolation.
Premier League: West Bromwich Albion duo miss Tottenham game after testing positive for COVID-19
Albion manager Slaven Bilic said the club received the results earlier in the week and the pair are in a period of 10 days in self-isolation.