English Premier League 2022 LIVE: Manchester City are champions!!!!!!!!!!!!!! They hold nerve to come from behind and beat Aston Villa 3-2, Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield but that is still not enough for Klopp's men. City, with 93 points take the Premier League crown. Liverpool finish second with 92 points.

It's that time of the year again. The time when England crown its Premier League champion, the time when the final Champions League spot is decided, the time when either Leeds United or Burnley will slip to the Championship next season. But all eyes tonight will be only on two sides: Manchester City (1st, 90 points) and Liverpool (2nd, 89 points). Pep Guardiola's City plays host to 14th-placed Aston Villa while Liverpool welcome eighth-placed Wolves. This should be cracker of a final day in the Premier League. Stay tuned for more updates.

3-1 Liverpool! The only thing that can stop City from winning the title is an Aston Villa goal now.

That's all we have for you from our coverage of the Premier League final day. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did bring it to you. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: The title, qualification for the three European competitions, and relegation will all be decided on the final day for the first time in Premier League history.

Manchester City and Liverpool are vying for the title. City lead by one point and host Aston Villa while Liverpool host Wolverhampton. The fourth and final qualification spot for the Champions League will go to either Tottenham or Arsenal.

Tottenham are at Norwich, while two points ahead of Arsenal, who host Everton. Manchester United and West Ham are assured of being in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League. United, who play at Crystal Palace, have a two-point edge but an inferior goal difference over West Ham, who are at Brighton.

Leeds occupy the final relegation place but Burnley could still fall into the drop zone if its result against Newcastle is worse than the outcome for Jesse Marsch’s side at Brentford. Eight of the 10 games being played simultaneously have something riding on them beyond the extra millions of dollars at stake for even rising one place.

With inputs from AP