You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

English football's unique record: All promoted teams in England's top 5 divisions from last season escape relegation

Sports Reuters May 11, 2018 16:00:39 IST

Huddersfield’s survival in the Premier League means that not one of the 15 teams promoted in England’s top five divisions last season have been relegated 12 months later.

File image of Huddersfield Town players. Reuters

File image of Huddersfield Town players. Reuters

The Yorkshire club are guaranteed to finish above at least one of Swansea or Southampton, who are scrapping to avoid the final relegation place, after securing a point at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

With the Championship’s other promoted clubs, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, already safe, it is the first time since 2011-12 that none of the trio who have come up to the Premier League have gone straight back down.

On that occasion Norwich, Swansea and Queens Park Rangers survived. The only other time all three newcomers have stayed up in the Premier League era was Fulham, Blackburn and Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02.

But, uniquely, this year the survival pattern has been replicated throughout the league pyramid with Sheffield United, Millwall and Bolton staying up in the Championship, Portsmouth, Plymouth Albion and Doncaster Rovers surviving in League One and Lincoln City and Forest Green Rovers maintaining their League Two status.

Even AFC Fylde, Ebbsfleet, Maidenhead and Halifax stayed in the fifth tier National League after winning promotion the previous season.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 16:00 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores