If England need any added motivation ahead of their final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday, they only have to watch a certain video from 2016.

Footage of Wales players celebrating wildly as their British neighbors crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Iceland went viral at the time.

England were humiliated. Wales, which lost 2-1 to the Three Lions in the group stage but went on to reach the semifinals, was jubilant.

Much has changed since then. England’s tournament performances over the last four years inlcude — reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of last year’s European Championship, which they lost on penalties to Italy.

England are among the favourites to triumph in Qatar and only need a point against Wales to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages. Depending on goal difference, England could still progress even if they lose that match.

For Wales, the jeopardy is much higher.

Bottom of the group with one point from their first two matches, Wales must win to have any chance of reaching the round of 16 at their first World Cup since 1958.

Here’s everything you need to know about the England vs Wales FIFA World Cup game.

When is England vs Wales in the FIFA World Cup?

England vs Wales is scheduled to be played on 29 November (30 November in India).

What time is England vs Wales in the FIFA World Cup?

England vs Wales will kick off at 10 pm local time which is 12.30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will England vs Wales be played in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup?

England vs Wales will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Ryyan which has a capacity for 45,032 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Wales in the FIFA World Cup?

England vs Wales match will be shown live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show England vs Wales live?

England vs Wales match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

