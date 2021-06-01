Taylor is looking to make the most of a 2018 English season spent playing alongside Broad for Nottinghamshire.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor hopes the experience of playing county cricket alongside Stuart Broad will work to his advantage during the Blackcaps' two-Test series against England.

Nottinghamshire paceman Broad's 10 dismissals of Taylor in 16 matches are the most by any bowler against the veteran right-hander.

England's rotation policy means there are no guarantees that either Broad or longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson, the hosts' two most successful Test bowlers, will feature in the series opener at Lord's starting on Wednesday.

But the 37-year-old Taylor is looking to make the most of a 2018 English season spent playing alongside Broad for Nottinghamshire.

"I had the fortune to play with him at Notts and saw the way he went about things, I heard him talking to bowlers and I asked him a few questions," Taylor told reporters ahead of what is set to be his 106th Test.

"I wish I had that knowledge up my sleeve before a few more of those series.

"He has obviously got me out a few times, as most bowlers have, but he's a very good bowler along with Jimmy Anderson and the rest of them, with the Duke (ball) in hand they're world-class bowlers in any conditions."

Taylor, confident a calf injury he suffered last month won't prove to be a lingering problem, added: "There's been a bit of talk about rest and rotation. We'll see who's playing on Wednesday morning."