Preview: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match on Thursday night.
Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.
Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.
Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.
The other clash of the Group G group is between Panama and Tunisia, who have been knocked out of the tournament.
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 15:14 PM
14:45 (IST)
Can Colombia and Japan qualify if their match ends in a draw?
Would England and Belgium be vying for the top spot?
Here’s a look at what you can expect on Thursday at the World Cup in Russia.
13:40 (IST)
Wholesale changes are expected in the dead rubber between England and Belgium. And Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has already confirmed that Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could miss the last group stage clash.
Lukaku had suffered an ankle injury in Belgium's 5-2 win over Tunisia. The scan results that followed seemed positive for the long term but Martinez said on Wednesday that 'tomorrow is one day too early'.
12:35 (IST)
England and Belgium are in a spot of bother. They will be aware that the side that finishes at the top may very well meet Brazil in the quarter-final.
And the runners-up in the group will either take on Sweden or Switzerland in the final eight.
While, it's hard to predict a winner on paper but there are high chances that both Harry Kane's England and Eden Hazard's Belgium will want to occupy the second spot in Group G.
11:40 (IST)
Group G table
The top two teams - England and Belgium - have already qualified for the Round of 16, which makes their clash inconsequential. But it's still a mouth-watering prospect to see both these sides take on each other.
In the other game, Panama lock horns with Tunisia. Both the teams should play freely. Their fans would be hoping that their campaign ends with a win.
10:33 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of 47th and 48th matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be played between Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium.