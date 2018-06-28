

Preview: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match on Thursday night.

Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.

Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.

The other clash of the Group G group is between Panama and Tunisia, who have been knocked out of the tournament.

