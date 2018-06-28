Football world cup 2018

England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018, LIVE football score, Match 48 at Kaliningrad: Januzaj gives Belgium the lead

Sports FP Sports Jun 29, 2018 01:02:56 IST
  • 74' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Vincent Kompany has come on and the Belgian skipper is instantly welcomed with roars and applause from the strong Belgian contingent in the crowd.

  • 01:02 (IST)

    73' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Change for Belgium. And guess what, Belgium's legend Vincent Kompany is in. He replaces Thomas Vermaelen. 

  • 71' ENG 0-1 BEL

    England are growing into this game as Loftus-Cheek attempts an ambitious setpiece. More patient buildup follows with Dier passing to Alexander-Arnold on the right who diagonally finds Danny Rose but the Spurs player's headed cross is cleared. It falls to  Delph whose shot is deflected away, luckily for Belgium.

  • 68' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Here at Kaliningrad, England come close to equalizing through Rashford after Rashford got the end of a pass from Vardy and forced a smart save off Courtois. It was down to some excellent work from the Leicester City forward who sprayed the pass onto a rushing Rashford's path while spinning with his back towards the goal. This was arguably England's best chance of the game but Courtois did well to just tip it out for a corner.

  • 00:56 (IST)

    67' PAN 1-2 TUN

    Say hello to Wahbi Khazri who is having a fabulous game at Mordovia Arena! Unfortunately, not many are following that game religiously to appreciate the forward's display.

  • 00:54 (IST)

    65' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Rashford breaks free from the left. There's nobody to stop him except for the goalkeeper. Rashford hits the shit but Courtois gets the faintest of touches to send the ball away. 
     
    What a chance! 

  • 64' ENG 0-1 BEL

    England are short on ideas here at Kaliningrad. Their sole modus operandi during attack seems to be letting Loftus-Cheek charge towards the opposition goal and then pass it out to Alexander-Arnold on the right who then attempts to cross the ball. Pretty pedestrian from Southgate's side this. The numerous changes in the lineup and the lack of attacking gusto would have made more sense had they not conceded the goal.

  • Fans speak

    00:49 (IST)

    61' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Arnav: Alexander-Arnold's free kicks have been poor this entire game. Someone else should take over that responsibility.

  • 59' ENG 0-1 BEL

    An ugly clash of heads between Vardy and Vermalaen, and the Belgian is bleeding. The referee has stopped play and the veteran centre-half is receiving treatment.

  • 00:45 (IST)

    Ouch! Is Batshuayi really a striker? 

  • 55' PAN 1-1 TUN

    Tunisia have equalised in the other Group G fixture. Ben Youssef finished a slick passing move from Tunisia in which Sliti and Khazri combined to provide the right winger with the perfect assist.

  • 54' ENG 0-1 BEL

    England respond straight away with Loftus-Cheek driving through the centre of the park and is hacked down twenty yards away from goal. Meanwhile, Harry Kane is preparing to come on.

  • 00:41 (IST)

    53' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Looks like England's response will be introducing Harry Kane. Look out for set-piece goals, guys. 

  • 52' ENG 0-1 BEL

    What a beauty from Adnan Januzaj. Belgium were patient with their link-up play and Tielemans had the ball upon him. He contemplated shooting but then passed it on to Januzaj who took a couple of touches and unleashed a beauty off his left foot. It is a spectacular strike and the stadium has suddenly come alive with raucous cheers.

  • 00:39 (IST)

    GOAL !

    51' ENG 0-1 BEL

    And we have a stunner! 
     
    Adnan Januzaj collects the ball on the right, dribbles to the left, and finds the back of the net with a stunning effort.
     
    That'll wake everyone up. 

  • Fans speak

    00:37 (IST)

    50' ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: The second half has started slightly better.

  • 49' ENG 0-0 BEL

    Rashford tries to curl in shot at the bottom far corner, but it goes just wide. England have upped their tempo in this half and Rashford has already received the ball in dangerous positions on a few occasions.

  • 00:36 (IST)

    47' ENG 0-0 BEL

    Rashford gets the ball inside the box and tries to slot it in far corner. Only problem is that he hit it wide. 

    SOMETHING IS HAPPENING IN THIS MATCH. 

  • 00:32 (IST)

    45' ENG 0-0 BEL

    The second-half is underway. England make one change. Harry Maguire comes in and he replaces John Stones. 

    No change for Belgium. 

  • 00:29 (IST)

    The first-half stats!

  • 00:24 (IST)

    PAN 1-0 BEL

    Panama lead Tunisia 1-0 and are on course for their first ever win in the World Cup. Nothing else of substantial proportions happened in that game which is essentially a dead rubber.

  • ENG 0-0 BEL

    Goalless at halftime, the potential thriller between England and Belgium with two young, exciting squads has turned out to be one of cautious approaches as neither team have anything to play for. As the disciplinary record stands, England are likely to top the group on fair play points. Belgium have enjoyed the better chances with Michy Batshuayi in particular coming close on a couple of occasions. A little bit more is expected from both sides in the second half of play, but it remains to be seen whether any of the big names make an appearance off the bench.

  • 00:21 (IST)

    ENG 0-0 BEL

    Apparently, there were lots of booing from the crowd at the stroke of first-half. They were bored. We were bored. I'm sure the players were also bored playing that game. 

  • Fans speak

    00:17 (IST)

    ENG 0-0 BEL

    Abhimanyu: That's what happens when you play your second team. Very little of note happened in that half

  • 00:17 (IST)

    Half-time!  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Both teams were evenly matched. Belgium were slightly better in terms of chances created. England looked more threatening from the right. 
     
    We will have to wait and see if some of the first team players make an appearance in the second-half. 

  • 42'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Still no breakthrough at Kaliningrad - Belgium are hogging possession but the final ball is missing. Hazard, the younger one, has registered a couple of wayward shots but that's about it. The English are content to pass time and haven't done anything noteworthy in attack in the last five minutes. Are they even bringing 'it' home??

  • Fans speak

    00:09 (IST)

    37'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: All that talent in Belgium's squad, and Fellaini looks their most threatening attacker. Sometimes it feels like up is down and down is up.

  • GOAL !

    35'  PAN 1-0 TUN

    Goal Alert!!! But not in the game everyone was expecting. Panama have taken the lead against Tunisia through a hopeful strike from Jose Luis Rodriguez which took a dangerous deflection off Yassine Merriah.

  • Fans speak

    00:05 (IST)

    35'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: I said the same thing about Willian during Brazil vs Costa Rica. Brazil only started looking threatening after he was subbed off

  • 34'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Harry Kane is warming up and receives a loud cheer from the crowd - the attendees at the Kaliningrad stadium hoping they will get to witness his magic at some point. Nonetheless, they are enjoying this pressure-free spectacle from both Belgium and England's second-string sides.

     

  • Fans speak

    00:03 (IST)

    33'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Abhimanyu: If England create something before half-time, it will be through Alexander-Arnold

     

  • 00:03 (IST)

    Wait, what?

  • 30'  PAN 0-0 TUN

    The match at Mordovia Arena is being played at 'international friendly' mode as well - Tunisia have five shots to Panama's two but neither have come anywhere close to actually scoring a goal.

  • 29'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Fellaini gets a shot off from the edge of the box in Belgium's first corner of the evening, only for the English defender to clear. Janujaz tries to be too fancy with the rebound and promptly loses it.

  • Fans speak

    23:58 (IST)

    27'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: I've said this before and I'll say it again. Given the amount of set-pieces teams have been getting at this tournament, they really should be more effective from them

  • 26'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    What could have been a classic World Cup encounter is now progressing without any drama - sporting or otherwise. The Belgians look short on creativity without any of their star playmakers while England continue huffing and puffing around with no Kane or Dele Alli to dominate between the channels.

  • 21'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Alexander-Arnold is here, there and everywhere. His free-kick is cleared easily but he manages to deliver another ball to Vardy from the resulting scramble. The youngest member of the English contingent is displaying a classy performance going forward.

  • 19'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Belgium sees another yellow as Tielemans brings down Danny Rose after the English fullback had robbed Janujaz off the ball in Belgium's half and was charging through.

  • 23:50 (IST)

    18'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    First yellow card of the night and it's shown to Tielemans for a foul on Danny Rose. 

  • 17' PAN 0-0 TUN

    In the other game, which is in fact being played in front of an almost full stadium, Tunisia are attacking and then some more, but without any meaningful final product.

  • 15'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Trent Alexander-Arnold is picking up some sweet passes from the right flank through overlapping runs. His first-touch cross allows Vardy to get a free header in the box, although the header is way off the mark.

  • 12'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    There's a scramble going on in the English box as Batshuayi fails to tap in the ball after Fellaini directed his header goal-bound while the flurry of white shirts struggle to clear it to safety. It is parried away from above the line and England heave a sigh of relief. Belgium are starting to assert themselves in the final third.

  • Fans speak

    23:40 (IST)

    11'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: Joe Hart who? That's a great stop by Pickford
     
    Abhimanyu: Totally. Jordan Pickford is totally a brilliant keeper.

  • 9'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Youri Tielemans comes up with a superb strike and Jordan Pickford has to stretch himself to save that, especially with the ball dipping at the last moment but England are still level.

  • 8' PAN 0-0 TUN

    Oh! Panama meanwhile are trying to get their first ever win or draw in the World Cup at the Mordovia Arena but Tunisia might have something to say about it as they are trying to get a goal with some quick attacks down the flanks.

  • 23:38 (IST)

    6'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Close! Belgium gets a shot on target with Tielemans' curling effort from 25 yards. Jordan Pickford, though, jumps to perfection and palms the ball away.

  • 5'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Belgium are trying to build out of the back but almost make a mess of it as they give the ball away close to their penalty area but Thibaut Courtois clears Vardy's incoming cross.

  • Fans speak

    23:33 (IST)

    3'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    From the fans corner today, we have Arnav backing England (of course), and Belgium fan Abhimanyu. Both of us are looking forward to a cracker

  • 2' ENG 0-0 BEL

    England play Belgium at Kaliningrad as the last set of group stage fixtures are about to kickoff, with Panama facing Tunisia at Saransk in the other Group G game. This is a heavily rotated Belgian side as Roberto Martinez has chosen to rest nine of his players from their previous outing with only Thibaut Courtois and Dedrick Boyata starting tonight. England are not far behind as Gareth Southgate has named a starting eleven with eight changes to it.

    Belgium are undefeated in a competitive fixture since the 2016 European champions and there has been a lot of talk about how the two teams tonight might want not to win in order to avoid Brazil in a potential quarter-final, but the matter of the fact is that momentum matters in knockouts and both nations would love to win and finish top of the group tonight.

  • 23:31 (IST)

    1' ENG 0-0 BEL 

    Alright then. 

    It's kick-off in Kaliningrad. This is a fight for the top spot in the group. 

Preview: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match on Thursday night.

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Adnan Januzaj celebrates after scoring for Belgium. AP/Alastair Grant

Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.

Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.

The other clash of the Group G group is between Panama and Tunisia, who have been knocked out of the tournament.

With inputs from Agencies

