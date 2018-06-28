Preview: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match on Thursday night.
Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.
Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.
Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.
The other clash of the Group G group is between Panama and Tunisia, who have been knocked out of the tournament.
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 01:02 AM
65' ENG 0-1 BEL
51' ENG 0-1 BEL
45' ENG 0-0 BEL
ENG 0-0 BEL
Half-time! ENG 0-0 BEL
Vincent Kompany doesn't start for Belgium
Roberto Martinez makes nine changes to his Belgian side as only Thibaut Courtois and Dedrick Boyata start.
Belgium: Courtois; Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen; Chadli, Dembélé, Fellaini, T. Hazard; Tielemans, Januzaj, Batshuayi
England line-up
Gareth Southgate makes eight changes to the side as Gary Cahill, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy all start for England
England: Pickford; Jones, Stones, Cahill; Alexander-Arnold, Dier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Delph, Rose; Rashford, Vardy
01:02 (IST)
74' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:02 (IST)
73' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:59 (IST)
71' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:56 (IST)
68' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:56 (IST)
67' PAN 1-2 TUN
00:54 (IST)
65' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:51 (IST)
64' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:49 (IST)
61' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:46 (IST)
59' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:45 (IST)
Ouch! Is Batshuayi really a striker?
00:43 (IST)
55' PAN 1-1 TUN
Tunisia have equalised in the other Group G fixture. Ben Youssef finished a slick passing move from Tunisia in which Sliti and Khazri combined to provide the right winger with the perfect assist.
00:42 (IST)
54' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:41 (IST)
53' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:40 (IST)
52' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:39 (IST)
GOAL !
51' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:37 (IST)
50' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:37 (IST)
49' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:36 (IST)
47' ENG 0-0 BEL
SOMETHING IS HAPPENING IN THIS MATCH.
00:32 (IST)
45' ENG 0-0 BEL
The second-half is underway. England make one change. Harry Maguire comes in and he replaces John Stones.
No change for Belgium.
00:29 (IST)
The first-half stats!
00:24 (IST)
PAN 1-0 BEL
00:22 (IST)
ENG 0-0 BEL
00:21 (IST)
ENG 0-0 BEL
00:17 (IST)
ENG 0-0 BEL
Abhimanyu: That's what happens when you play your second team. Very little of note happened in that half
00:17 (IST)
Half-time! ENG 0-0 BEL
00:12 (IST)
42' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:09 (IST)
37' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:08 (IST)
GOAL !
35' PAN 1-0 TUN
Goal Alert!!! But not in the game everyone was expecting. Panama have taken the lead against Tunisia through a hopeful strike from Jose Luis Rodriguez which took a dangerous deflection off Yassine Merriah.
00:05 (IST)
35' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:04 (IST)
34' ENG 0-0 BEL
Harry Kane is warming up and receives a loud cheer from the crowd - the attendees at the Kaliningrad stadium hoping they will get to witness his magic at some point. Nonetheless, they are enjoying this pressure-free spectacle from both Belgium and England's second-string sides.
00:03 (IST)
33' ENG 0-0 BEL
Abhimanyu: If England create something before half-time, it will be through Alexander-Arnold
00:03 (IST)
Wait, what?
00:02 (IST)
30' PAN 0-0 TUN
23:59 (IST)
29' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:58 (IST)
27' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:57 (IST)
26' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:52 (IST)
21' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:51 (IST)
19' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:50 (IST)
18' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:48 (IST)
17' PAN 0-0 TUN
In the other game, which is in fact being played in front of an almost full stadium, Tunisia are attacking and then some more, but without any meaningful final product.
23:45 (IST)
15' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:42 (IST)
12' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:40 (IST)
11' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:39 (IST)
9' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:39 (IST)
8' PAN 0-0 TUN
Oh! Panama meanwhile are trying to get their first ever win or draw in the World Cup at the Mordovia Arena but Tunisia might have something to say about it as they are trying to get a goal with some quick attacks down the flanks.
23:38 (IST)
6' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:36 (IST)
5' ENG 0-0 BEL
23:33 (IST)
3' ENG 0-0 BEL
From the fans corner today, we have Arnav backing England (of course), and Belgium fan Abhimanyu. Both of us are looking forward to a cracker
23:31 (IST)
2' ENG 0-0 BEL
England play Belgium at Kaliningrad as the last set of group stage fixtures are about to kickoff, with Panama facing Tunisia at Saransk in the other Group G game. This is a heavily rotated Belgian side as Roberto Martinez has chosen to rest nine of his players from their previous outing with only Thibaut Courtois and Dedrick Boyata starting tonight. England are not far behind as Gareth Southgate has named a starting eleven with eight changes to it.
Belgium are undefeated in a competitive fixture since the 2016 European champions and there has been a lot of talk about how the two teams tonight might want not to win in order to avoid Brazil in a potential quarter-final, but the matter of the fact is that momentum matters in knockouts and both nations would love to win and finish top of the group tonight.
23:31 (IST)
1' ENG 0-0 BEL
Alright then.
It's kick-off in Kaliningrad. This is a fight for the top spot in the group.