2' ENG 0-0 BEL

England play Belgium at Kaliningrad as the last set of group stage fixtures are about to kickoff, with Panama facing Tunisia at Saransk in the other Group G game. This is a heavily rotated Belgian side as Roberto Martinez has chosen to rest nine of his players from their previous outing with only Thibaut Courtois and Dedrick Boyata starting tonight. England are not far behind as Gareth Southgate has named a starting eleven with eight changes to it.

Belgium are undefeated in a competitive fixture since the 2016 European champions and there has been a lot of talk about how the two teams tonight might want not to win in order to avoid Brazil in a potential quarter-final, but the matter of the fact is that momentum matters in knockouts and both nations would love to win and finish top of the group tonight.