England to face Switzerland, US in international friendlies; feature in UEFA Nations League programme

England will play friendlies against Switzerland and the US as part of their autumn schedule later this year, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The Swiss are scheduled to visit on 11 September, with a venue for that game still to be decided, before the US travel to Wembley Stadium on 15 November.

England last played Switzerland in a qualifier for Euro 2016 in September 2015, when goals from Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney settled a 2-0 win for the hosts.

The US team, which failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia, last travelled to England in May 2008 when they suffered a 0-2 defeat, with goals from John Terry and Steven Gerrard.

Gareth Southgate’s England will also feature in the inaugural UEFA Nations League programme, which gets underway with a home match against Spain at Wembley on 8 September.

The Three Lions will then travel to Croatia on 12 October before a return trip to Spain on 15 October.

Following their meeting with the US, the 2018 calendar will conclude with Croatia at Wembley on 18 November.