England men's, women's footballers already receiving equal pay since January, reveals Football Association
Brazil on Wednesday joined Australia, Norway and New Zealand on the list of football associations who had publicly committed to paying their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap.
London: England men's and women's senior players have been paid the same match fee for representing their country since January 2020, the Football Association confirmed on Thursday.
"The FA pays its women's players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses," the FA said in a statement.
"This parity has been in place since January 2020."
In March 2019, the US women's team, the current world champions, sued their federation alleging discrimination over pay and conditions.
A judge dismissed their case in May this year but the team have appealed that ruling.
