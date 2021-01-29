England manager Gareth Southgate to take part in football dementia study
Southgate, who had a long playing career, has volunteered to be part of the HEADING study at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which is backed by the Football Association.
London: England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he is taking part in a research project looking at possible links between football and dementia.
Southgate, who had a long playing career, has volunteered to be part of the HEADING study at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which is backed by the Football Association.
There are growing concerns over the link between heading in the game and long-term brain injuries.
England and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. Charlton's brother Jack and their fellow 1966 World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles were both suffering from dementia when they died.
The HEADING study is looking for members of the Professional Footballers' Association aged 50 and over to take part.
"This is an incredibly important issue in our game and I'm very happy to play my part in supporting this research," said Southgate.
"Having turned 50 last year, I am now eligible to take part in the HEADING study, which could provide crucial and valuable insight to help people who play the game now and in the future."
Football Association head of medicine Charlotte Cowie said: "Dementia is a debilitating disease across wider society, and we are doing everything we can to build a greater understanding of what causes the link between neurodegenerative disorders and former professional footballers."
Football authorities have been accused of being slow to act on the issue.
A 2019 study carried out in Scotland found that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease compared with members of the general population.
In December, the International Football Association Board, the sport's global rule-makers, announced they had approved trials allowing additional permanent substitutions for actual or suspected concussion from this month.
Restrictions have been put in place to stop children aged 11 and under heading footballs during training in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Similar rules have been in force in the United States since 2015.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
LaLiga: Lionel Messi to miss two matches after receiving first-ever red card of Barcelona career
The Argentine forward was shown a red card at the end of Sunday's 3-2 extra-time defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final after lashing out at Asier Villalibre.
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says qualifying for Champions League their first priority
Sunday's goalless draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester United, together with wins for Leicester and Manchester City, left Liverpool fourth in the table.
Ex-Portuguese international Paulo Sousa appointed coach of Poland football team
"I'm very honoured and proud to become the coach of the Polish national football team," Sousa said in a video message played during a press conference by PZPN president Zbigniew Boniek on Polish television.