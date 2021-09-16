Sports

England leapfrog France into third place in FIFA men's international rankings

Belgium and Brazil retain first and second spots respectively, while England make their first appearance on the podium in nine years on the back of two wins and a draw in recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Agence France-Presse September 16, 2021 16:38:55 IST
File image of England football team. AP

Paris: England leapfrogged cross-Channel rivals France into third place of FIFA standings published Thursday.

France paid the price for two draws and a win to go fourth.

European champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina sit in fifth and sixth places.

Top 10 in FIFA standings as of 16 September:

1. Belgium

2. Brazil

3. England

4. France

5. Italy

6. Argentina

7. Portugal

8. Spain

9. Mexico

10. Denmark

