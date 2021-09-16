England leapfrog France into third place in FIFA men's international rankings
Belgium and Brazil retain first and second spots respectively, while England make their first appearance on the podium in nine years on the back of two wins and a draw in recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Paris: England leapfrogged cross-Channel rivals France into third place of FIFA standings published Thursday.
France paid the price for two draws and a win to go fourth.
European champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina sit in fifth and sixth places.
Top 10 in FIFA standings as of 16 September:
1. Belgium
2. Brazil
3. England
4. France
5. Italy
6. Argentina
7. Portugal
8. Spain
9. Mexico
10. Denmark
