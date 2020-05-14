You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, brother robbed at knifepoint at home: Report

Sports Reuters May 14, 2020 09:21:42 IST

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his North London home in the early hours of Wednesday and the assailants got away with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of valuables, British media reported.

England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, brother robbed at knifepoint at home: Report

File image of Dele Alli. Reuters/ File

Alli, 24, and his adopted brother Harry Hickford were reportedly hurt in the incident after two men wielding knives broke into the player’s home in Barnet and threatened them.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Alli and Hickford’s girlfriends as well as a friend were also in the house when the incident occurred, the reports said, adding that the occupants were playing cards when the robbers broke in.

“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli wrote on Twitter. “Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

Alli is due to return to training with Spurs next week ahead of a possible resumption of Premier League matches in June following the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 09:21:42 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Life after lockdown Part 3: How to let people back into your homes while preventing COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres