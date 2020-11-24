England and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish pleads guilty to dangerous driving
Grealish pleaded guilty to two charges, including one linked to an early-morning incident in which his Range Rover damaged parked vehicles on 29 March, just days after nationwide restrictions were imposed.
Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish has admitted careless driving in connection with a crash during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.
The club captain pleaded guilty to two charges, including one linked to an early-morning incident in which his Range Rover damaged parked vehicles on 29 March, just days after nationwide restrictions were imposed.
Grealish, who has won five caps for England, did not appear in court in Birmingham on Tuesday, but, entering pleas through his lawyer, admitted driving without due care.
The 25-year-old was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging others to stay at home to save lives and protect the National Health Service.
The winger also admitted a second charge of careless driving in October.
District Judge John Bristow said the player already had six penalty points on his driving licence for a 2018 motorway speeding offence and could be at risk of a driving ban.
Sentencing will take place on 15 December, with Grealish set to attend in person.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Manchester United say systems hit by 'sophisticated' cyber attack
The northwest English club said it was confident “critical systems” required for matches to be staged at Old Trafford are secure, ensuring the team can host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.
English Football League clubs to allow five substitutions for remainder of season
The Premier League is the only major top-flight division in European football which is not allowing teams to make five changes in a match during the current campaign.
Arsenal become first Premier League club to sign up to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework
Arsenal join among others the International Olympic Committee, FIFA and English football's governing body the Football Association in signing up to the initiative.