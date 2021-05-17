Emilia-Romagna Open: Serena Williams eases past Lisa Pigato with straight sets win
Williams, ranked eighth in the world, beat the 572nd-ranked Pigato, making her WTA debut, 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.
Parma: Serena Williams brushed aside the challenge of local Lisa Pigato in the opening round of the WTA tournament in Parma on Monday.
Williams, ranked eighth in the world, beat the 572nd-ranked Pigato, making her WTA debut, 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.
The 39-year-old American had been given a wild card to play in Parma after her premature exit from the Italian Open, where she crashed out in the second round in what was her first match in nearly three months since her semi-final defeat in the Australian Open.
The Emilia-Romagna Open is a perfect clay warm-up ahead of the French Open, which kicks off in Paris on 30 May.
Williams needs one more Grand Slam title to match Australian great Margaret Court's record of 24 major trophies.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hesitant Rafael Nadal joins chorus of concern about Games
"In a normal world I would never consider missing the Olympics. There is no doubt about that," said Nadal. "(But) Under these circumstances, I don't know. Let's see what's going on in the next couple of months."
Italian Open: Iga Swiatek double-bagels Karolina Pliskova to clinch trophy in dominant fashion
The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion took just 45 minutes to dispatch the 2019 Rome winner two weeks before she opens her title defence in Roland Garros.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Returning Serena Williams hints she could miss Games
Serena Williams remains uncommitted about whether she will join up with Team USA in Japan this summer, especially if it means time away from her three-year-old daughter Olympia.