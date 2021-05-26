Emilia-Romagna Open: Lorenzo Musetti faces Yoshihito Nishioka in second round; Richard Gasquet advances
Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open by rallying past countryman Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday.
It was the 13th ATP tour victory for Musetti this season, having entered the year with only five tour-level wins.
“I think the Lorenzo of two years ago would not have been able to win this match today for sure after the bad loss of the first set,” the 19-year-old Musetti said. “There’s a lot of improvement.”
Musetti is coming off a semi-final appearance in Lyon last week and is up to a career-high No 76 in the rankings.
Musetti will next face eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka, who rallied past Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Also advancing were fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet, seventh-seeded Aljaz Bedene and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda.
Korda will next face top-seeded Lorenzo Sonego.
