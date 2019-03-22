Embattled Gafur Rakhimov steps down as head of AIBA amidst protracted spat with International Olympic Committee

Lausanne: Gafur Rakhimov stepped down as head of the AIBA, world amateur boxing's governing body, on Friday amid a spat with the International Olympic Committee that could see the sport kicked out of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Uzbek businessman said that under his leadership "the work done this last year has revitalised and energised AIBA and boxing".

"However, despite these efforts, there have been many discussions these last few months about the future of Olympic boxing. A lot of that was mainly focused on politics and not sport," he said.

"While I had truly hoped and believed that sport and politics could be separated, and that the good work and positive changes being infused into AIBA would be recognised, the politically-based discussions have put into question the progress being made throughout the AIBA organisation," added Rakhimov.

