Elina Svitolina moves into WTA top 10, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova slips two places to 17th
Recently crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova slipped two places to 17th while Swiss Belinda Bencic is once again on the cusp of the top ten after her run to the grasscourt final in Berlin.
Paris: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine moved into the top five in the latest WTA rankings published Monday, displacing American Sofia Kenin a week before Wimbledon starts.
Ashleigh Barty retains the top rank ahead of Naomi Osaka, who will miss Wimbledon and hence an opportunity to close the gap.
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7875 pts
2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7346
3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6330
4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835 (+1)
6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5640 (-1)
7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5266
8. Serena Williams (USA) 4931
9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4430
10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4285
11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4205 (+1)
12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4115 (-1)
13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4045
14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3880 (+2)
15. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3840 (-1)
16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3685 (+1)
17. Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE) 3683 (-2)
18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3480
19. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3300
20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3220
