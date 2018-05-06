Prevuew: With the La Liga title already in the bag, Barcelona still want to win Sunday's Clasico meeting with Real Madrid and preserve their unbeaten record in the campaign, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Saturday.
"A Clasico is a Clasico and at the end of the day it's an important game in the season," Valverde told a news conference.
"Luckily for us, we're champions already. Obviously, we want to win, irrelevant of the table — and they will too, given the situation and our rivalry.
"They'll come with the idea of ending our unbeaten streak and hopefully it'll be a good game."
Barcelona sealed the La Liga crown with a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna last Sunday, meaning pride is all that is at stake when they face third-placed Real at the Nou Camp.
"I wish all Clasicos had a decaffeinated flavour because of the fact we were already champions," said Valverde. "Maybe observers would be more up for it if the gap was just one point and there was more at play, but I'm happy the way it is."
Valverde played down Real's decision not to give Barcelona a guard of honour as champions, as is traditional in Spain.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane told a news conference earlier on Saturday: "We, with respect, won’t do it for them because they didn't," referring to Barcelona's decision not to give their rivals a guard of honour at the 23 December Clasico after they won the Club World Cup.
"We've spoken a lot about this," Valverde said. "It's something that, for all the talking that's gone on about it, will not have any importance, I'm sure of it. I think it's fine, and that's that. We're not going to give it any importance.
"I don't have any doubt that tomorrow we'll see the best two teams possible on behalf of both Barcelona and Real Madrid," he added.
Sunday will be the final time that Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta faces arch-rivals Real, having confirmed his departure at the end of the season.
"I know that people are talking about it because tomorrow's game is so important but it's not his last game," Valverde said.
The second El Clasico of the season comes at a time when there is nothing left to pay for in the league. Barcelona sealed the title last week and will retain a two-point lead at the top of the table even if they lose all their remaining matches. Special emphasis on the term lose here, as that is what the Catalan side are fighting to preserve – they have not lost a game in the league this season and are on a 41-match unbeaten run going back to last season. Read Vinay Sundar's preview of the El Clasico.
Here's how Real Madrid line up tonight
A rare start for Gareth Bale as he leads the attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Casemiro starts after starting on the bench in Real's Champions League win against Bayern Munich.
Here's how Barcelona line up tonight
Andres Iniesta, who announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, captains in his final El Clasico match.
Barcelona players have started arriving at the Camp Nou
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the El Clasico match between La Liga champions Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match at Cam Nou.