Prevuew: With the La Liga title already in the bag, Barcelona still want to win Sunday's Clasico meeting with Real Madrid and preserve their unbeaten record in the campaign, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Saturday.
"A Clasico is a Clasico and at the end of the day it's an important game in the season," Valverde told a news conference.
"Luckily for us, we're champions already. Obviously, we want to win, irrelevant of the table — and they will too, given the situation and our rivalry.
"They'll come with the idea of ending our unbeaten streak and hopefully it'll be a good game."
Barcelona sealed the La Liga crown with a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna last Sunday, meaning pride is all that is at stake when they face third-placed Real at the Nou Camp.
"I wish all Clasicos had a decaffeinated flavour because of the fact we were already champions," said Valverde. "Maybe observers would be more up for it if the gap was just one point and there was more at play, but I'm happy the way it is."
Valverde played down Real's decision not to give Barcelona a guard of honour as champions, as is traditional in Spain.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane told a news conference earlier on Saturday: "We, with respect, won’t do it for them because they didn't," referring to Barcelona's decision not to give their rivals a guard of honour at the 23 December Clasico after they won the Club World Cup.
"We've spoken a lot about this," Valverde said. "It's something that, for all the talking that's gone on about it, will not have any importance, I'm sure of it. I think it's fine, and that's that. We're not going to give it any importance.
"I don't have any doubt that tomorrow we'll see the best two teams possible on behalf of both Barcelona and Real Madrid," he added.
Sunday will be the final time that Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta faces arch-rivals Real, having confirmed his departure at the end of the season.
"I know that people are talking about it because tomorrow's game is so important but it's not his last game," Valverde said.
Wow! What a brilliant match! Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo scored within four minutes of each other in the first half before Sergi Roberto was sent off at the stroke of halftime. Lionel Messi gave Barca the lead with his 26th El Clasico goal in the second half but a beautiful curler from Gareth Bale ensured Real left the Camp Nou with a point.
That's it from us here. Thank you for being with us. Goodnight!
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
The Barca players stay on the pitch to give Iniesta a proper send off. The Barca captain walks out to the pitch barefoot and soaks in the applause from his teammates and fans. Fireworks are burst and confetti is showered as the Barca players take a lap around the ground applauding the fans.
Three away from being Invincibles
*Jaw drops*
FT! Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
FT! It's all over at the Camp Nou and it ends Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid! With their biggest test out of the way, Barca are 3 matches away from finishing the league unbeaten.
90+2 Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Paulinho wins a corner for Barca out of nothing but nothing comes off it. Real attack once again.
90` Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
It's all one-way traffic as Real look to get the winner. Barca have done well to keep the Real attackers at bay. The ref adds on four minutes at the end of normal time. Third change for Barca as Paco Alcacer comes on for Luis Suarez
85` Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Suarez goes down after a challenge from Ramos. No foul says the ref and Real play on. Suarez is still down and looks to be in absolute agony and his teammates demand the ball to be put out. Lucas plays on until Paulinho finally puts the ball out for a throw.
82` Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
How good is Messi?! The Barca man gets on the goal line and when everyone expected him to put in a cross, Messi lets a fierce right-footer looking to catch Navas off-guard at his near post but the Costa Rican reacts quickly and palms it behind the goal.
80` Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Another record falls.
01:55 (IST)
76` Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Marcelo goes down in the box looking for a penalty but the referee is unmoved. Had to be a pen as Alba got nothing of the ball and smacked Marcelo on the shin. Moments later, Bale flies into a tackle on Semedo. Yellow for the Welshman. Marcelo is also booked for protesting too much.
72` GOAL! Gareth Bale scores!
What a delightful goal from Gareth Bale. Asensio's pass is inch-perfect and Bale scores with a delightful first-time left-footed curler into the top corner.
69` Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
Brilliant save from Navas. Messi sprints away to get to the end of Suarez's through ball. Varane tries as hard as he can to catch up to Messi but to no avail. Messi goes for the far bottom corner but Navas does extremely well to palm the shot away.
67` Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona
Second change for Real and it is an attacking one. Lucas Vasquez replaces Nacho, who was booked in the first half. Lucas' introduction will help Bale on the right wing and but it will also leave them vulnerable on the counter.
61` Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
Real are missing Ronaldo in the second half. None of their attacks have threatened the Barca defence despite having an extra man. Credit also due to Barca who have made it difficult for the likes of Bale and Benzema to create any chances.
61` Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
Messi wins a free kick on the edge of the box and it is at a perfect distance for Messi to have a go at goal. But the Barca No 10 can't get his shot over the wall and Real Madrid clear the ball away.
57` Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
The Camp Nou is up on its feet as Andres Iniesta is taken off in his final El Clasico game. Paulinho is the one to replace the Barca legend. Adios Andres!
No doubts there.
52` GOAL! Messi scores!
Who else but Lionel Messi? The little magician receives a squared pass from Suarez. Messi rides a couple of challenges and Messi squeezes his shot past Navas to send the Camp Nou crazy! TBH, Real should have had a free kick in the build-up as Suarez had fouled Varane.
46` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Zidane makes a change at halftime as Ronaldo is taken off to be replaced by Marco Asensio. The Portuguese superstar had suffered a knock while scoring Real's equaliser and Zidane has decided not to risk it considering Real have a huge Champions League final coming up. Ernesto Valverde also makes a change as Nelson Semedo comes on for Philippe Coutinho.
HT! Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Ronaldo's free-kick following Roberto's red card is straight at the wall. The referee blows his whistle for halftime. The Barca players surround the ref before being shepherded away by Iniesta. Three Real defenders have been booked along with Messi and Suarez. Interesting second-half coming up.
45+2` Sergi Roberto sent off!
Roberto is shown a straight red by the referee! Marcelo clatters into the Barca player off the ball and Roberto retaliates by throwing a half punch half slap at Marcelo. The Brazilian goes down and the ref has no option to send Roberto off.
44` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
It's all going to hell at the Camp Nou and Sergio Ramos, who has had quiet night until now, is at the centre of it. The Real captain elbows Suarez and the Uruguayan goes down theatrically. Ramos then foes on to try and get Suarez off the ground. Words and shoves are engaged and the referee books both the players. Moments later, Messi is booked after he goes flying into a tackle on Ramos.
35` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Bale chops down Iniesta and boos ring around the Camp Nou but no booking for the Welshman. From the resultant free-kick, Umtiti finds himself free on the far post but he skies his volley from close range. Thankfully for the Frenchman, the flag is raised for offside.
30` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Tempers have risen and there is a bit of pushing and shoving and a bit of throat-grabbing. Varane earns a yellow for a foul on Suarez. Alba and Modric get into a scuffle with the Barca player grabbing the Croat by the throat. He gets a yellow for it.
27` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Ronaldo with another opportunity to give Real the lead but his low shot from the left is millimetres away from the post.
26` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Excellent goalkeeping from Ter Stegen! Ronaldo finds himself in a one-on-one situation with Ter Stegen but the German keeper came off his line to narrow the angle and blocks Ronaldo's shot.
23` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Oooh Real could've snatched the lead there if only Ronaldo had managed to keep his header off Nacho's cross on target. Benzema could have tapped it in goal had Ronaldo not gone for it himself.
21` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
The match has settled into a rhythm with Barcelona hogging most of the possession and Real looking to win the ball and spring the counter.
16` Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
Ronaldo looks to have injured himself when he scored and gets attention from the Real medicos. He's limping but is back on the field.
15` GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo levels for Real!
And we're back to square one as Ronaldo cancels out Suarez's opener. Ronaldo backheels the ball to Kroos arriving on the left of the Barca box. The German's cross to the far post is headed down by Benzema and Ronaldo beats Pique to the ball to poke it into the net.
12` Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid
Nacho becomes the first player to be booked tonight as the Real Madrid defender fouls Suarez.
9` Suarez gives Barca the lead!
Lightning counter from Barca as Sergio Roberto finds himself in acres of space on the right wing. The right-back puts in a delightful cross into the box where Suarez puts the ball in the Real goal.
4` Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid
Jeers ring around the stadium and you know Ronaldo is on the ball. His cross from the left is too close to Ter Stegen who takes an easy catch.
3` Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid
Suarez almost gives Barca the lead as he gets on the end of Messi's through ball. His shot takes a deflection off Varane and goes behind for a corner.
1` Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid
We're off and in under 30 seconds, we have our first foul as Rakitic leaves his mark on Casemiro.
What a view!
00:08 (IST)
Can they make it two tonight?
Final El Clasico for Andres Iniesta. Can he light it up?
Big arena for the big game!
23:44 (IST)
Real Madrid's Keylor Navas will have to be on his ties if he is to keep Messi and Co out
Can Lionel Messi add to his 25 El Clasico goals tonight?
Pre-match reading
The second El Clasico of the season comes at a time when there is nothing left to pay for in the league. Barcelona sealed the title last week and will retain a two-point lead at the top of the table even if they lose all their remaining matches. Special emphasis on the term lose here, as that is what the Catalan side are fighting to preserve – they have not lost a game in the league this season and are on a 41-match unbeaten run going back to last season. Read Vinay Sundar's preview of the El Clasico.
Here's how Real Madrid line up tonight
A rare start for Gareth Bale as he leads the attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Casemiro starts after starting on the bench in Real's Champions League win against Bayern Munich.
Here's how Barcelona line up tonight
Andres Iniesta, who announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, captains in his final El Clasico match.
Barcelona players have started arriving at the Camp Nou
22:55 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the El Clasico match between La Liga champions Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match at Cam Nou.