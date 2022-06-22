No date has been set for the trial of the eight over Maradona's death in 2020, prosecutors say due to 'omissions' by his caregivers who abandoned him 'to his fate' during home hospitalization.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Eight medical personnel will stand trial for alleged criminal negligence in the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, according to a court ruling made public Wednesday.

No date has been set for the trial of the eight over Maradona's death in 2020, prosecutors say due to "omissions" by his caregivers who abandoned him "to his fate" during home hospitalization.

