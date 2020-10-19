Egypt's Ezzeldin Bahader, 74, becomes world's oldest professional footballer

Bahader is a grandfather of six, all of whom were present at the Olympic Stadium in Maadi, Cairo, to cheer him up, reported news agency Reuters . He turns 75 on 3 November.

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader broke the record of the oldest professional footballer by playing a second game full time for his club, just a few days before his 75th birthday.

Although Bahader’s club, on 6 October, lost 3-2 to El Ayat Sports club in the Egyptian third division, the evening was jolly as the former amateur player was awarded the title for being the ‘Oldest active football (soccer) player' by Guinness World Records. There was a chance for him to score consecutively in two matches but Bahader could not score from a penalty kick.

“I dream of being able to break my own record one more time, just to make the competition a little harder,” Bahader said as per Reuters. At present, the granddad does not have any contact.

He played the first professional match for his club in Cairo on 7 March, 2020. The father of four had managed to score from the penalty spot in his debut match . In order for him to be officially recognised by the Guinness World Records, Bahader had to play full time in two matches, which he did recently. However, he had originally planned to clinch the title in March itself which did not fall through due to the suspension of games in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bahader had never gone pro with football but only recently started writing to clubs to include him and 6th October agreed. He had first told the press that he was 75 years old, claiming that he was merely “rounding off” his age.

The record was previously claimed by Israel's Isaak Hayik who was 73 years old when he played for an Israeli team Ironi Or Yehuda early in 2019. .