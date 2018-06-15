Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has recovered from a shoulder injury and is almost 100 percent certain to play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay, coach Hector Cuper said on Thursday, ending weeks of suspense about the fitness of his most dangerous striker.
Cuper went further by predicting on the eve of the match that Salah could emerge as one of the tournament’s most prolific goalscorers.
“Mo is doing very well indeed. He’s recovered very, very quickly - we’ve paid a lot of attention to him,” the veteran coach told a news conference before the squad’s last training session ahead of Friday’s match.
“I can almost assure you 100 percent that he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute.”
Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, injured shoulder ligaments in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 and has not played since, keeping fans in suspense before Egypt’s first World Cup finals in 28 years.
Cuper shrugged off any doubts over whether Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the match, would feel sufficiently confident of his physical state to be able to perform at his best.
“We’re trying to make him feel confident - even the doctors are giving him the option to play or not, but I know Salah very well and I’m sure he’s not afraid, he’s not fearful,” he said.
“In terms of him on the pitch - if he does decide to play he’ll have full guarantees in terms of his physical condition, he’s going to be fine. Certainly he doesn’t feel afraid.”
Egypt are back in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990 and their progress to the last-16 could hinge on Salah enjoying the form that saw him voted England’s Player of the Year by his fellow professionals.
Uruguay are the toughest opponents for the north African team, and they will fancy their chances of advancing from Group A, which also includes Russia and Saudi Arabia.
In the second match of the day, Portugal begin their tournament on Friday against Iberian neighbours Spain and are aiming to do something that only three teams have ever done before by winning the World Cup immediately after winning the Euros.
They are European Champions and have five-times World Player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks but few people have rated Portugal as World Cup favourites — and that is no big deal for Joao Moutinho.
The Portuguese midfielder is well aware his country are flying under the radar as all the talk about possible champions focuses on the usual big names Brazil, Germany, France and Spain.
“We have talked a lot about that,” Moutinho told reporters ahead of Friday’s opening match against Spain. “The favourites are the ones you listed.
“Portugal is among the candidates to take this cup home. It is normal to have other favourites given all they have achieved. We are European champions but that doesn’t give us the right to be favourites.
“We have a young and focussed team and an ambitious team that is aiming high.”
The generalised lack of belief in their chances may be related to their recent form, an old problem and a question mark surrounding team morale.
Portugal sailed through the qualifiers, winning nine of their 10 games, but their long unbeaten run ended in March and they drew their next two matches before recovering to win a final warmup friendly with Algeria last week.
Portugal also have struggled to get going in big tournaments and have not won their first group game since the 2008 Euros, a string of four fruitless openers.
There is also some conjecture about their mental preparations, with all four of the Sporting Lisbon players in the squad having cancelled their contracts with the club.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 20:01 PM
Highlights
HT! Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Bjorn Kuipers blows the whistle for half-time and incredibly, Egypt have managed to keep it down to 0-0. Brilliant considering they were up against Suarez and Cavani, who had scored 78 goals between them last season for club and country. With the match evenly poised, Egypt can snatch an unlikely win here if they are to bring Salah on in the second half.
TEAM NEWS!
Big news from Egyptian camps. Mohamed Salah starts on the bench for the Africans. Luis, Suarez, Edinson Cavani both start for Uruguay. Here are the full line-ups
Egypt XI: Elshenawy, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdelahafy, Elneny, Hamed, Warda, Elsaid, Treziguet, Moshen
Uruguay XI: Muslera, Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Bentancur, Vecino, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Cavani, Suarez
20:01 (IST)
Uruguay beat Egypt to go joint-top in Group A
Here's a quick recap of all the action:
- Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue after he scored an 89h-minute winner to give his country a 1-0 victory over Egypt in their Group A opening match.
-Gimenez rose highest to head home a free kick in the closing minutes of the match in Yekaterinburg.
- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was on the bench for Egypt's first World Cup game since 1990 after injuring his shoulder in the Champions League final.
- At the other end, Uruguay Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani wasted their chances. Suarez failed to beat goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy in two one-on-one situations and Cavani hit the post from a free kick with two minutes left.
- Egypt are yet to win a World Cup game while Uruguay won their first opening World Cup match for the first time since 1970.
- The result leaves Russia at the top of Group A with three points after their 5-0 rout of. Uruguay are second with three points while Egypt and Saudi Arabia are yet to open their accounts.
19:49 (IST)
Man of the match performance from Jose Gimenez!
19:42 (IST)
Jose Gimenez, Uruguay's hero
The moment when you score an 89th-minute winner at the World Cup!
19:39 (IST)
Russia lead Uruguay in Group A
Take a look at how Group A looks like after the first round of matches
19:38 (IST)
The losing run continues
19:33 (IST)
Uruguay beat Egypt in Group A
Take a look at the stats from the match.
19:32 (IST)
Uruguay leave it late to beat Egypt
Leaving it late
19:31 (IST)
Captain's performance!
Diego Godin, the rock at the back!
19:29 (IST)
Uruguay get their campaign off on a winning note!
Can they make it to the semi-finals once again?
19:28 (IST)
Jose Gimenez breaks Egyptian hearts!
19:27 (IST)
FT! Uruguay beat Egypt!
Boos ring out from the Egyptian corner as Bjorn Kuipers signals the end of the match. Heartbreak for Egypt as Jose Gimenez's late winner sees Uruguay win all three points. Egypt thoroughly deserved a point for their brilliant performance but that's football for you.
19:25 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
90+4` Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Hegazy is the first player to go into the book as he fouls Suarez.
19:24 (IST)
90+2` Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Things going from bad to worse for the Pharaohs! Trezeguet goes down after a strong challenge from Varela. Egypt have made all their changes and Trezeguet has to somehow keep on playing.
19:21 (IST)
GOAL !
19:19 (IST)
19:16 (IST)
86` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Fatih trips Cavani right at the edge of the box. Perfect position for Suarez to curl one in.
19:14 (IST)
19:12 (IST)
80` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Egypt with their best chance of the match as they hit Uruguay on the counter. After some good play around the box. Elneny gets the ball and opts to chip. It sails well over the bar. Egypt make another change as Warda is replaced by Stoke City's Ramadan Sobhi.
19:08 (IST)
76` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Diego Godin takes matters into his own hands as he nicks the ball high up the pitch before continuing his run towards the byline. However, Carlos Sanchez's pass is too heavy and it runs out of play much to his captain's chagrin.
19:05 (IST)
72` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
After the Pharaohs, Uruguay go close to scoring! Cavani finds Suarez in the box and he gets away from Hegazi to get into a one-on-one position with Elshenawy. The Egyptian keeper does brilliantly to get down and grab the ball off Suarez's legs. The Barcelona man punches the grass in anger. Not his day today.
19:03 (IST)
71` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Egypt counter with El Said. The forward squares the pass to Warda who is upended by Caceres. The referee gives Egypt the advantage as skipper Fatih lets go off a ripper of a shot at goal which Muslera saves. Must have stung his hands though.
19:00 (IST)
70` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Uruguay win a corner. Sanchez crosses it to Cavani at the near post. The PSG forward takes it down and tries to twist and turn to make room for a shot. However, his shot hits teammate Martin Caceres on the arm and Egypt get a free kick.
18:57 (IST)
67` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Sanchez lines one up from outside the box but Hegazi gets his butt in this time to block the shot. Giving his all in defence is the West Brom man.
18:56 (IST)
66` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Varela pings in a through ball from deep towards Cavani in the box. Hegazi though sticks out a leg and cuts the pass.
18:52 (IST)
61` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Second change for Egypt as Kahraba replaces Marwan Mohsen. Good outing for the 29-year-old forward.
18:48 (IST)
57` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Oscar Tabarez makes his first changes of the match. The experienced pair of Cristian Rodriguez and Carlos Sanchez replace Nandez and De Arrascaeta.
18:46 (IST)
55` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
For all their defensive solidity, the Pharaohs haven't really troubled Muslera in the Urugyuan goal. Trezeguet tries to smash in a volley from out on the right but his volley rolls well wide off the goal.
18:43 (IST)
52` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Suarez gets the ball on the right of the box following a dummy from Cavani. The Barcelona man looks to create space and curl one into the top corner but he's closed down quickly by Fathi.
18:39 (IST)
48` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. Tarek Ahmed goes off injured!
Ahmed's match comes to a premature end as Ahmed goes off with a lower back injury. Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy comes on in his place.
18:37 (IST)
18:34 (IST)
46` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
And we're of in the second half! No changes from either side at half time.
18:26 (IST)
HT. Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. Cagey first half
Take a look at the stats from the first 45
18:21 (IST)
HT! Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Bjorn Kuipers blows the whistle for half-time and incredibly, Egypt have managed to keep it down to 0-0. Brilliant considering they were up against Suarez and Cavani, who had scored 78 goals between them last season for club and country. With the match evenly poised, Egypt can snatch an unlikely win here if they are to bring Salah on in the second half.
18:17 (IST)
45` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. One minute added on
To be honest, don't think we need any added time.
18:16 (IST)
43` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Egypt put in a cross into the box from the right. Elneny chests it and goes for a spectacular bicycle attempt but hits it straight at the defender.
18:15 (IST)
40` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Five minutes left in the half and it is still goalless. Methinks this just what Egypt would have wanted.
18:09 (IST)
34` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Suarez looking increasingly frustrated as the match progresses. The Egyptian are man-marking him closely. After a quick exchange of passes with Bentancur, he sprints into the box hoping for a pass from Nandez on the right. However, the winger opts to head the ball towards the penalty spot but it is to close to the keeper.
18:03 (IST)
30` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
18:01 (IST)
27` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Amr Warda whips in a cross from the left towards the far post for Marwan to attack but Muslera comes off his line and catches it.
17:58 (IST)
25` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Ah Roger Milla and his jiggling hips!
17:56 (IST)
22` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. GOAL???
Everyone thought that the ball went in but Suarez's shot hit the side-netting from a corner situation. Cavani's powerful volley looked destined for goal but for an Egyptian defender to get his head in.
17:53 (IST)
18` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
To their credit, Egypt have been playing very compact today against their much-fancied opponents. They are holding their positions well and are marking Suarez and Cavani closely making it difficult for the South Americans to create any chances.
17:49 (IST)
15` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. First real chance in the match for the Pharaohs!
Egypt win a free kick in a promising position on the left. Said swings it in deep where Hegazy lies in wait. Godin misses the header but Jimenez is there to put Hegazi off his stride and Uruguay clear.
17:47 (IST)
13` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Uruguay stitch together a chance as Varela squares a pass to Suarez inside the box but the Barcelona man's shot sails harmlessly into the stands. Meanwhile, a huge roar goes up from the crowd as Mohamed Salah's face is projected on the big screen.
17:43 (IST)
8` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. Cavani with the first attempt on target!
Edinson Cavani makes space in front of the box and sends a low shot towards the bottom corner. Elshenawy saves comfortably.
17:41 (IST)
7` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
Quite a few familiar names in the Egyptian team for people who watch the Premier League with Arsenal Mohamed Elneny and West Brom's Mohamed Heagzy. The duo have got to step up in Salah's temporary absence and so far, they are doing good.
17:37 (IST)
4` Egypt 0-0 Uruguay. Slow start to the match
Uruguay with slightly more possession of the ball at the start but Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, their main men, haven't had the ball in areas where they could trouble the Egyptian defence.
17:34 (IST)
Kick off! Egypt 0-0 Uruguay
We are underway at a not fully-filed Yekaterinburg Arena.
17:31 (IST)
The teams are out on the pitch!
Right then. We are minutes away from kick-off. Hopefully, we will be able to see Mohamed Salah in action in the second half
17:25 (IST)
The long wait ends for Egypt!
The last played at the World Cup at Italia 1990, nearly three decades ago!