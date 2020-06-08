You are here:
EFL Championship to return to action with Fulham hosting Brentford at Craven Cottage on 20 June

Sports Reuters Jun 08, 2020 19:59:33 IST

Promotion hopefuls Fulham and Brentford will kick off the action at Craven Cottage when the second-tier Championship season resumes on 20 June following the COVID-19 disruption, the English Football League (EFL) said on Monday.

Second-placed West Bromwich Albion will host Birmingham City later that day, while league leaders Leeds United visit ninth-placed Cardiff City on 21 June in the EFL’s revised schedule for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The EFL said in a statement here that the three matches would be live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend, with a further eight games selected for coverage by the broadcaster in the next two rounds following the restart.

Season ticket holders will be able to watch all home and away games as they will be streamed live on club websites.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but the EFL had said earlier this month that it planned to restart the season on 20 June with games being played without fans in attendance.

The provisional date was subject to all safety requirements and government guidance being met and clubs receiving clearance from their local authorities to stage home matches.

Leeds United are top with 71 points after 37 matches, one point ahead of West Brom. There are nine rounds of matches left.

Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End occupy the playoff spots while Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley are the bottom three.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 19:59:33 IST



