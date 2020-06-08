EFL Championship: Pep Clotet to step down as Birmingham City manager after completion of ongoing season

Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet will step down from his role at the end of the current season, the Championship side (second-tier) said on Monday.

Spaniard Clotet was named head coach on a permanent basis in December following his six-month stint as caretaker manager at St Andrew’s Stadium.

"Clotet has decided to step down and the club has agreed to allow the 43-year-old to explore other coaching opportunities," Birmingham said in a statement on their website.

Under Clotet, six academy products made their senior Blues debuts this season, including promising 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Birmingham are 16th in the Championship table and had gone on a 13-game unbeaten run when the season was suspended because of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 40,500 people in the United Kingdom.

The campaign is scheduled to restart from 20 June, with games being played without spectators in attendance.