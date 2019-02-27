EFL Championship: Leeds' promotion push slowed by QPR loss; Birmingham move closer to top six with victory over Bristol City

London: Leeds missed the chance to return to the top of the English Championship as Marcelo Bielsa's men lost 1-0 at QPR on Tuesday.

Luke Freeman scored the only goal early in the second half as Leeds remained in third, two points adrift of leaders Norwich and behind Sheffield United on goal difference.

Victory ended a dreadful run of seven straight Championship defeats for QPR that looked to have ended a potential play-off push.

Leeds also lost at Loftus Road in the FA Cup last month and have won only four of their last 10 league games to endanger their chances of ending a 15-year wait to return to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Birmingham moved to within three points of the top six thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City, who sit in the final play-off spot.

Goals either side of half-time from Connor Mahoney and Michael Morrison put the Blues in control and, although Famara Diedhiou pulled one back in the 66th minute, it was not enough for Lee Johnson's side.

Hull and Sheffield Wednesday were both on the move in mid-table with victories over Millwall and Brentford respectively.

Jarrod Bowen scored for a sixth consecutive home match in Hull's 2-1 win. His eighth-minute opener was cancelled out by Shaun Hutchinson but Marc Pugh netted what proved to be the winner three minutes before half-time.

Steven Fletcher's double propelled Wednesday to a 2-0 victory, the Scot netting either side of half-time.

