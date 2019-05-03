EFL Championship: Laurence Bassini claims to have 'taken control' of Bolton Wanderers despite denial from club

London: Laurence Bassini said Friday he has "taken control" of relegated Championship side Bolton Wanderers even though the club said the potential takeover was off.

Bolton issued a statement on Thursday saying there would be no further discussions with the former Watford chairman.

On Tuesday, Bassini had committed to providing proof of funds for his potential purchase to the English Football League within 48 hours, but Bolton say that deadline passed without the required information being shown.

But in a strongly worded statement issued to Sky Sports on Friday, he said: "I have taken control of the club this morning and instructed staff not to make any further statements. I have proof of funds and a watertight contract."

Bassini, who was banned from holding a position of influence at any English Football League club for three years in 2013, added: "I will be attending the Nottingham Forest game on Sunday and I will put things right at Bolton Wanderers."

"Ken Anderson cannot sell the club to anyone else, he is on notice and would be in breach of contract should he try to. I am the only person who can buy Bolton Wanderers," he added.

The former Premier League club, located in the northwest of England, were due to play Brentford in their final home Championship league game of the season last Saturday.

But the match was postponed after frustrated players, furious at repeated problems with unpaid salaries, took strike action.

Brentford announced on Friday that the game would not be played and that they had been awarded three points for a win.

The EFL said Friday they remained prepared to help broker a deal between Bassini and Bolton, who are heading down to the third tier of English football.

