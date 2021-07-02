EFL Championship: Fulham appoint former Watford, Everton boss Marco Silva as new manager
Former Hull, Watford and Everton boss Silva, 43, has signed a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage on Monday to become Bournemouth boss.
Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 18th place, 11 points adrift of safety.
"The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Marco Silva as our new head coach," the club said in a statement.
"Silva has agreed a three-year deal with Fulham, keeping him at Craven Cottage until the end of the 2023/24 campaign."
Silva said: "I'm excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season."
