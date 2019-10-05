EFL Championship: Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence apologises for role in drink-driving incident

London: Derby midfielder Tom Lawrence has apologised for "a total error of judgement" after being charged with drink-driving last month.

The Welshman and Rams forward Mason Bennett were charged with drink-driving after a crash on 24 September following an alcohol-fuelled night out with teammates.

Derby club captain Richard Keogh also suffered a serious leg injury in the collision which will keep him out for at least the rest of the season.

Both Lawrence and Bennett were fined the equivalent of six weeks' wages — the maximum contractual limit — by Derby.

As well as the fine, Lawrence and Bennett have been told to serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which includes a drink aware course.

"I wish to offer my sincere apologies to the football club; our chairman, the manager, my team-mates and all our supporters for my indiscretions that night. It was a total error of judgement on my part, out of character for me and I am deeply disappointed in my behaviour and upset for my teammate and our captain Richard Keogh," said Lawrence.

Bennett and Lawrence will appear in court to answer charges of drink-driving on 15 October.

Despite the charge, Lawrence was still called up to the Wales squad by Ryan Giggs for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia.