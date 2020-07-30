Sports

EFL Championship: Brentford beat Swansea in last game at 116-year-old Griffin Park stadium to reach playoff final

Brentford, which is moving to a new 17,250-capacity ground, will face either Cardiff or Fulham in the 4 August final at Wembley.

The Associated Press July 30, 2020 10:05:52 IST
EFL Championship: Brentford beat Swansea in last game at 116-year-old Griffin Park stadium to reach playoff final

Brentford beat Swansea 3-1 on Wednesday in their last game after 116 years at Griffin Park stadium to reach the Championship playoff final.

Brentford overturned Swansea’s one-goal lead from the semifinal first leg within the first 15 minutes through goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes.

Bryan Mbeumo added the third goal just after halftime, before Rhian Brewster pulled one back for Swansea.

The Bees moved one step closer to the Premier League with the 3-2 overall win. Seven straight wins after the COVID-19 lockdown had left promotion tantalizingly within Brentford’s grasp, before successive losses to Stoke and Barnsley forced Brentford into the playoffs.

EFL Championship Brentford beat Swansea in last game at 116yearold Griffin Park stadium to reach playoff final

Brentford will face either Cardiff or Fulham in playoff final. Image: Twitter/@BrentfordFC

Brentford, which is moving to a new 17,250-capacity ground, will face either Cardiff or Fulham in the 4 August final at Wembley.

Updated Date: July 30, 2020 10:05:52 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Spanish second division club Fuenlabrada confirm 12 new COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 28
Sports

Spanish second division club Fuenlabrada confirm 12 new COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 28

Fuenlabrada said the one player who was hospitalised on Friday was in a stable condition with “non-serious symptoms”.

Porto clinch second Portuguese league title in three years with 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon
Sports

Porto clinch second Portuguese league title in three years with 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon

It is the 18th straight season that either Benfica or Porto win the Portuguese league. Sporting Lisbon, third in the standings this season, won the title in 2001-02.

FIFA ratifies COVID-19 relief plan, makes $1.5 billion available to associations, football communities
Sports

FIFA ratifies COVID-19 relief plan, makes $1.5 billion available to associations, football communities

All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.