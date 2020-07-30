EFL Championship: Brentford beat Swansea in last game at 116-year-old Griffin Park stadium to reach playoff final
Brentford beat Swansea 3-1 on Wednesday in their last game after 116 years at Griffin Park stadium to reach the Championship playoff final.
Goodnight from Griffin Park#BrentfordFC #FarewellGriffinPark pic.twitter.com/oKX1Hq7v2g
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 29, 2020
Brentford overturned Swansea’s one-goal lead from the semifinal first leg within the first 15 minutes through goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes.
Bryan Mbeumo added the third goal just after halftime, before Rhian Brewster pulled one back for Swansea.
The Bees moved one step closer to the Premier League with the 3-2 overall win. Seven straight wins after the COVID-19 lockdown had left promotion tantalizingly within Brentford’s grasp, before successive losses to Stoke and Barnsley forced Brentford into the playoffs.
