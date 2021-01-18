EFL Championship: Bournemouth announce signing of Jack Wilshere until end of season
The 29-year-old, who spent a season on loan at the Vitality Stadium in 2016/17, has been without a club since leaving West Ham in October.
London: Championship club Bournemouth announced on Monday they had completed the signing of former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere until the end of the season.
Wilshere, who played nearly 200 games for Arsenal, is hoping to reignite his career after a number of frustrating, injury-hit years.
He had been training with Bournemouth in recent weeks ahead of his signing as a free agent.
#WilshereAnnounced ☑️ pic.twitter.com/PjszyhiYWX
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 18, 2021
"I've been impressed by the coaching staff, the way they work and the ambitions of the club to get back in the Premier League," he told afcbTV.
"We all share the same ambitions and I'm looking forward to playing my part in helping achieve those."
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "In the three weeks he has been training with us we have seen hunger and desire to match his undoubted talent."
The Cherries are third in the Championship, four points off the automatic promotion places, as they aim to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.
