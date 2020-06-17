You are here:
EFL announces eight new positive COVID-19 tests from Championship clubs ahead of league's resumption

Jun 17, 2020

London: The English Football League announced eight new positive coronavirus tests from Championship clubs on Wednesday.

Representational image. AP

In a statement the EFL said 2,213 players and club staff from the 24 second-tier clubs had been tested in the past week.

The eight individuals came from six clubs.

All those who have tested positive will now have to self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines.

There were also four positives from League One (third tier) clubs, the EFL confirmed.

The Championship will resume this weekend while the League One season was curtailed, barring the playoffs.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 20:48:42 IST



