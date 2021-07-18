Treasure hunt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - Playstation 4 pack includes Borderlands The Prequel and Borderlands 2.The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fuelled adventure! Blast through these worlds and enemies. The ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

For Batman fans

Being a superhero and saving the city from destruction has been a dream of all of us. Batman was one such superhero that all of them would want to become someday. The Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of rocksteady's Arkham trilogy games. Includes all post-launch content, in one complete collection. It’s your chance to become the Batman and utilizes a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham's most dangerous villains.

Go nuclear

Fallout 4 is Bethesda Game Studio's most ambitious game ever and the next generation of open-world gaming. As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. This is an epic tale that pushes the boundaries of video gaming. It is one of the most reputed and popular games around the world, and a must-have for action buffs.

Free-form gameplay

Days Gone is an open-world action game set in the high-desert of the pacific northwest two years after a mysterious global pandemic has decimated the world, killing most but transforming millions into mindless, weird creatures. Days Gone is an exploration of how any of us would react to these harsh conditions and exploration of loss, love, friendship, revenge and desperation – learning that surviving isn’t living. The realistic weather effects, such as rain, wind, snow, and day-night cycles impact the gameplay; The game's lighting is all real-time and reacts dynamically, as players move from one location to the next.