EC bars Parvesh Verma from campaigning in Delhi polls for terming Arvind Kejriwal 'Naxal'; MP faced 96-hour ban earlier as well

The Election Commission has barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews for 24 hours over his statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on a news channel.

This effectively means that he can no longer canvas for the BJP in Delhi, as the campaign ends on Thursday. Verma was earlier banned for 96 hours as well.

#BREAKING BJP MP Parvesh Verma BANNED from campaigning on the last day of campaigning by the election commission for personal attack against @ArvindKejriwal 👇 pic.twitter.com/ByoOrg85Kh — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 5, 2020

The Election Commission's order reads, "...the commission is of the considered view that Sh Parvesh Sahib Singh made vitriolic aspersions against Sh Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, which violate the provisions of clause (2) of Part-1 of the Model Code of Conduct."

The poll body said it "strongly condemns" his comments and noted that he is a repeat offender.

Verma, the MP from West Delhi, was earlier banned from campaigning for four days by the Election Commission. He had faced the poll body's ire for saying that what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi and that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter people's homes to "kill and rape women".

However, notwithstanding the ban, Verma had moved the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha in response to President Ramnath Kovind’s address on Tuesday.

The MP had on Friday staged a silent protest against the Election Commission's decision to bar him from campaigning for four days for the Delhi Assembly polls. With his mouth covered with a black band, he accused Kejriwal of using words like "traitor", "General Dyer" and "Hitler" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On 30 January, the Election Commission had also banned Union minister Anurag Thakur for chanting the first half of a slogan that calls for shooting traitors (desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko) in an apparent reference to anti-CAA protesters.

