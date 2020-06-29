Dylan Frittelli becomes fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for coronavirus, withdraws from Rocket Mortgage Classic
Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, playing the opening two rounds with Ian Poulter and J.T. Poston. The South African player took a saliva test so he could take the tour's charter to Detroit, and the result came back positive Sunday.
Cromwell, Connecticut: Dylan Frittelli became the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from Rocket Mortgage Classic next week in Detroit.
Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, playing the opening two rounds with Ian Poulter and J.T. Poston. The South African player took a saliva test so he could take the tour's charter to Detroit, and the result came back positive Sunday.
"I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today," Frittelli said in a statement distributed by the tour. "I look forward to getting back on tour once it's safe to do so."
After conducting contact tracing, the tour said its medical advisors are not recommending additional testing at this time.
Four players and two caddies have tested positive for the coronavirus since the tour returned to competition three weeks ago with tournaments in Fort Worth, Texas; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Connecticut.
Nick Watney received a positive test before his second round at Hilton Head, while Cameron Champ tested positive before the Travelers Championship and Denny McCarthy after his first round at the TPC River Highlands.
In addition, caddies for Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka tested positive. That led to the withdrawals of McDowell, Koepka and Chase Koepka, the younger brother of the four-time major champion. Bud Cauley also withdrew after playing the opening round with McCarthy, all to be safe.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases in organisation
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday revealed that seven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after mass testing was conducted in the organisation.
Organic farming keeping former India football captain Gouramangi Singh 'fresh' during lockdown
Former India football captain Gouramangi Singh has discovered a new passion for organic farming, which is keeping the ex-defender physically and mentally fresh during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.
EFL announces eight new positive COVID-19 tests from Championship clubs ahead of league's resumption
In a statement the EFL said 2,213 players and club staff from the 24 second-tier clubs had been tested in the past week.