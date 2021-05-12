Dutch champions Ajax to melt down Eredivisie trophy and share with fans
Ajax will issue some 42,000 'champion stars' to their season ticket holders to celebrate winning the title for a 35th time.
The Hague: Dutch champions Ajax will melt down their Eredivisie trophy and turn it into a series of star-shaped souvenirs for supporters, who were unable to watch their team this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ajax will issue some 42,000 "champion stars" to their season ticket holders to celebrate winning the title for a 35th time.
"This season, we have largely had to play without our fans. Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week," said Ajax general director Edwin van der Sar.
Piece of victory
Piece of history
Piece of Ajax
Literally. For you. 🎖#XXXV pic.twitter.com/Bllbh9M4tA
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 12, 2021
"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.
"After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship."
Each of the stars weighs 3.45g, of which 0.06g is material taken directly from the league trophy.
