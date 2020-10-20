Dustin Johnson still 'low on energy', pulls out of second straight golf tournament after testing COVID-19 positive
Dustin Johnson, 36, is recovering after experiencing some Covid-19 symptoms but is still not well enough to resume playing competitive golf, his agent David Winkle said.
Los Angeles: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's ZoZo Championship in Los Angeles, the second straight event he has withdrawn from after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
The 36-year-old Johnson is recovering after experiencing some Covid-19 symptoms but is still not well enough to resume playing competitive golf, his agent David Winkle said.
"While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston," Winkle told Golfweek.
American Johnson also withdrew from last week's CJ Cup tournament in Las Vegas. If he continues to get better, his next event will be the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on 5-8 November.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ZoZo Championship was moved to the Sherwood Country Club near Los Angeles after making its debut in Japan last year. Tiger Woods is the defending champion.
The PGA Tour's next event is the Bermuda Championship from 29 October - 1 November.
Johnson took over No. 1 in the world in August with a victory at the Northern Trust tournament.
The 2016 US Open winner finished tied for second at the 2020 PGA Championship in August at San Francisco.
also read
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, Portuguese Football Federation says he's asymptomatic
The Portuguese federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the national squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley wants 14-day mandatory quarantine relaxed for players
Tiley said he remains "absolutely" confident the Australian Open will go ahead as planned at Melbourne Park from 18-31 January, along with lead-up events including the men's ATP Cup and tournaments in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp hopes Merseyside derby unites coronavirus-hit Liverpool
Liverpool has been placed under the "very high" alert level of the British government's new three-tier system to check the spread of Covid-19.