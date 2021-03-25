DTM 2021: Arjun Maini set to race for Mercedes AMG Performance Team GetSpeed

Maini, who will be behind the wheel in a Mercedes AMG GT3, will thus become the first Indian to participate full time in the German touring car series, which will be taking place between June and October this year.

Rising Indian racing star Arjun Maini is set to represent the Mercedes-AMG Performance Team GetSpeed in the 2021 season of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).

“I am absolutely delighted to be driving for Mercedes-AMG with Getspeed in DTM. My first real experience of the championship came in 2015 when I was competing in Formula 3 and we drove on the same weekend as DTM. The atmosphere was something I had never experienced before. I feel privileged to finally live out one of my dreams.

"The series enjoys a fine reputation around the world and is the perfect opportunity for me to test myself against rapid GT3 drivers,” said the former Haas F1 Team Development Driver, who is currently backed by JK Racing.

I am very happy to announce that I will be in DTM this season as a @MercedesAMG Driver with team @Getspeed2. An honour to be the first ever Indian driver in the history of @DTM and I am looking forward to this big opportunity in my career. This is the weapon 🇮🇳. Bring it on 🚀 pic.twitter.com/FPQCGertrU — Arjun Maini (@ArjunMaini) March 25, 2021

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, welcomed Maini's entry into the touring car series, which will consist of eight rounds and 16 races in multiple European nations, including Germany.

"It’s a moment of immense pride and excitement for us at Mercedes-Benz India, that Arjun Maini is participating in the upcoming 2021 DTM season, driving the thrilling Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Mercedes-AMG Performance Team GetSpeed. He will be the first Indian to compete in the DTM and it is highly satisfying to see Indian racers making their impressive mark by competing against the very best of motorsports talents across the world," said Schwenk.

The opening round of this year's DTM, which will feature GT3 cars for the first time, takes place between 18 to 25 June in Monza, Italy. The series then visits the Norisring (2 to 4 July), Lausitzring (23 to 25 July), Zolder (6 to 8 August), Nurburgring (20 to 22 August), Red Bull Ring (3 to 5 September) and Assen (17 to 19 September).

The Hockenheimring in Hockenheimring, Germany, will host the grand finale from 1 to 3 October.