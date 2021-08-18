Sports

DSD athlete Beatrice Masilingi finishes first in 100m semi-final at World U20 Championships

Masilingi, 18, is blocked from running distances between 400m and one mile as under World Athletics she has a rare physiology giving her an unfair competitive advantage.

Agence France-Presse August 18, 2021 20:03:22 IST
DSD athlete Beatrice Masilingi finishes first in 100m semi-final at World U20 Championships

Representational image. Reuters

Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi who is unable to compete at certain events as she has differences in sexual development (DSD) finished first in her 100m semi-final at the World under-20s championships on Wednesday.

Masilingi, 18, is blocked from running distances between 400m and one mile as under World Athletics she has a rare physiology giving her an unfair competitive advantage.

Earlier she claimed a personal best of 11.20sec in the heats in Kenya.

Masilingi was the second quickest qualifier for Friday's final running 11.35 seconds, 0.01sec behind Jamaican Tina Clayton from another of the three semi-finals.

Fellow Namibian teenager Christine Mboma won silver at the 200m in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month is set to race in Friday's heats over the same distance and is also deemed to have DSD.

Masilingi finished sixth in the race on 3 August in Japan in her first major championships.

It is the same issue that led to South Africa's two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, who is also classified as a DSD athlete, being unable to defend her middle-distance crown in Tokyo.

Updated Date: August 18, 2021 20:03:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair recalls backing Neeraj Chopra despite fifth-place finish in 2015 Nationals
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair recalls backing Neeraj Chopra despite fifth-place finish in 2015 Nationals

Recommending a fifth-place finisher for the national camp was unusual but Nair, an experienced World Athletics Level-5 coach, did that and it turned out to be a momentous call as Chopra scripted history.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla lauds organisers for 'excellent and outstanding job' with athletics events
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla lauds organisers for 'excellent and outstanding job' with athletics events

Sumariwalla said though these Games were "different" due to the strict restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have done everything under their command to stage a "fantastic" Olympics.

'Not going to be content': Neeraj Chopra eyes World Athletics Championships gold after Olympic history
Sports

'Not going to be content': Neeraj Chopra eyes World Athletics Championships gold after Olympic history

No Indian has ever won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.