Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal, French open men's final 2019, Tennis Live Score: Relentless Nadal takes opening set

Austrian Dominic Thiem crushed Novak Djokovic’s French Open hopes as he survived a weather-ravaged semi-final spanning 24 hours to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory on Saturday and set up a repeat of last year’s showdown with Rafael Nadal.
More than an hour after the women’s final should have started on another stormy day on Court Philippe Chatrier, fourth seed Thiem thumped a forehand winner past Djokovic to convert his third match point.
It snapped Djokovic’s 26-match winning streak in Grand Slams and ended the Serbian’s hopes of holding all four of the sport’s major prizes simultaneously for the second time, having achieved it by winning his only French Open in 2016.
On Friday, it was Nadal’s swinging, looping, whip-crack style which prevailed over Roger Federer’s finesse and near-perfect timing as he reached his 12th Roland Garros final 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The Spaniard had never lost to Federer in their five previous French Open meetings, but hadn’t beaten the Swiss in their last five matches overall, a run stretching back five years.
Something had to give.
But for all the anticipation, in the event it was Federer’s winning streak that gave way — with no little brutality.
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 19:56:25 IST
Highlights
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Dominic Thiem!
Nadal dishes out a serve and volley for 15-15. Now that is something we don't see that often from Rafa. A couple of Thiem errors bring up two set points for Nadal. And the Spaniard takes a lung-busting first set 6-3. Thiem threw everything he had at Nadal but it wasn't enough as Nadal takes a 1-0 lead.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:56 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 3-2*
Thiem holds to 15. This has been a very sedate set.
19:52 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *2-2
Another easy love-hold for Nadal.
19:52 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
19:50 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
King of clay for a reason.
19:49 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
Nadal misses the chance to go 30-0 up after missing an easy smash. Instead, at 15-15, Thiem shifts gears and wins the next two points via forehand winner and a searing ace. A long forehand makes it 40-30. Thiem gets a big hold with a smashing crosscourt forehand winner.
19:44 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *1-1
It has been a comparatively tame start to the set. The energy levels have gone down, significantly for Thiem. Nadal gets a very comfortable love-hold.
19:41 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
Thiem starts the second set well as he races to a 40-0 lead on his serve. Nadal pulls out a crisp backhand winner to reduce the deficit but Thiem gets the hold with an ace down the T and wins his first game in five.
19:38 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *0-0
19:37 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-5*
Nadal brings up a double game point with a slice winner from the net and he converts at the first time of asking. Very short game compared to the marathon ones we have had so far. Nadal will now serve for the first set.
19:27 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *3-4
19:27 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *3-4
This is one heck of a start from Thiem. Seeing how he's giving his all from the start makes you forget that this is the fourth straight day he is playing. He is defending so well and staying as long as he can in the rallies. The first point at the end of a long rally is won by a sublime Thiem forehand. The Austrian goes 30-15 up and then brings up a break point a couple of points later. Nadal saves it with a very good serve. Thiem produces an outrageous piece of tennis at game point. After being on the backfoot throughout the rally, he plays a ridiculous drop shot to bring Nadal forward and then nonchalantly lobs the Spaniard. Nadal scurries back, tries to play a no-look lob back but misses and then sends it wide at the second time of asking. Once again down by a game point, Thiem's defence stays strong and he pulls the score back with a put away at the net. Nadal brings up another game point after Thiem nets his return. Nadal finally gets the hold with a backhand winner down the line.
19:15 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-3*
That break seems to have fired up Nadal. He attacks from the get-go and pins Thiem well behind the baseline to win the first point with a smash. The Spaniard wins the next two points to bring a triple break point.Thiem saves one with a powerful forehand winner. Nadal responds with a forehand winner of his own to break right back!
19:10 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *3-2
Nadal hits a wide forehand to audible gasps from the crowd. That's his seventh unforced error so far compared to Thiem's two. On the next point, he misses a forehand down the line. At 30-30, Thiem defends so well from the net and he brings up a break point with a clean forehand winner. And Thiem breaks Nadal to take a 3-2 lead! Yes, you read that right!
19:04 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 2-2*
At 30-0, Nadal fires in a monstrous backhand return to win his first point. That is the only point Thiem loses on his serve as he wins the game with relative ease.
19:02 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *1-2
Omen?
19:00 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *1-2
A forehand winner down the line gives Nadal the first point. Nadal dominates the next rally wins it after Thiem hits wide after being forced into the corner. The duo split the next two points. Thiem defends well and smacks in a big backhand to get to 40-30. Nadal advances to the net but is not able to clear the net off a half-volleyed shot. The Spaniard brings up game point with a delightful drop shot and seals the hold with an ace. What started out as an easy service game turned out to be anything but that.
18:52 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 1-1*
Thiem begins his service game with a double fault. A crisp forehand winner later, he pulls 30-15 ahead. Thiem produces a near-perfect drop shot but Nadal returns it inches off the ground. Thiem looks to win the point with passing backhand winner but Nadal sticks out his racquet to return and win the point. Thiem still goes on to get the hold.
18:48 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *0-1
A forehand winner from Nadal to start the proceedings on Philippe Chatrier. A backhand error sees him lose a point. A screaming baby delays Nadal's service and he loses the point with another errant backhand. At 30-30, Thiem loses the point by a fine margin as his backhand lands just outside. Nadal then goes on to get the hold.
18:42 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 0-0*
For the last time in this year's French Open, we're ready for action. Let's go! Nadal to serve first in the men's final.
18:39 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
The beautiful Coupe des Mousquetaires.
18:37 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
18:37 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
Dominic Thiem is the first to emerge onto a sunlit Court Philippe Chatrier followed by Rafael Nadal to a loud cheer. Thiem is the first Austrian to be in two Grand Slam finals and both times he has come up against Nadal at Roland Garros. Nadal has been beaten just once by Thiem on clay but the Austrian has never beaten Nadal in Grand Slams. Up against the King of Clay, Thiem's task of dethroning Nadal has become more difficult after he had to play three consecutive days with Nadal getting a day off. He lost in straight sets last year. He needs to come up with a flawless performance to avoid a similar fate this time around.
18:16 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
18:08 (IST)
18:04 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
Nadal has looked unstoppable in his quest for a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and was at his ruthless best in his semi-final victory over great rival Roger Federer.
The Spaniard’s sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Road to final:
First round: beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-1 6-3
Second round: beat Yannick Maden 6-1 6-2 6-4
Third round: beat David Goffin 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3
Fourth round: beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2 6-3 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3
Semi-finals: beat Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 6-2
17:57 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
Thiem, who is chasing his first Grand Slam crown, ground out a tough victory against top seed Novak Djokovic in a rain-hit semi-final to set up a rematch of last year’s title clash with holder Nadal.
The 25-year-old has added aggression to his game in recent months, which has earned him titles in Indian Wells and Barcelona this season, and will look to cause a major upset on Parisian clay.
Road to final:
First round: beat Tommy Paul 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2
Second round: beat Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5
Third round: beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5
Fourth round: beat Gael Monfils 6-4 6-4 6-2
Quarter-finals: Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2
Semi-finals: Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5
17:51 (IST)
Dominic Thiem faces uphill task in summit clash againt Rafael Nadal's custom-built claycourt expertise
As if Nadal needed any more help, he also has the advantage of fortuitous scheduling this time around. He had two days of rest for his semi-final, and has had one full day off before the final. Thiem, on the other hand, will have no rest day before the final, despite having played four days straight due to the rain interventions. His semi-final against Djokovic was both long and exhausting, and yet he will have to recover from that and try to defeat Rafael freaking Nadal on clay (which is pretty much the toughest challenge in the sport) in less than 24 hours.
Read Musab Abid's preview of the men's final here.
17:48 (IST)
French Open 2019 men's final LIVE
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 French Open men's final. In a repeat of last year's final, Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal will battle it out to be crowned the Roland Garros champion.