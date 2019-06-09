Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal, French open men's final 2019, Tennis Live Score: Relentless Nadal takes opening set

Austrian Dominic Thiem crushed Novak Djokovic’s French Open hopes as he survived a weather-ravaged semi-final spanning 24 hours to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory on Saturday and set up a repeat of last year’s showdown with Rafael Nadal.

More than an hour after the women’s final should have started on another stormy day on Court Philippe Chatrier, fourth seed Thiem thumped a forehand winner past Djokovic to convert his third match point.

It snapped Djokovic’s 26-match winning streak in Grand Slams and ended the Serbian’s hopes of holding all four of the sport’s major prizes simultaneously for the second time, having achieved it by winning his only French Open in 2016.

On Friday, it was Nadal’s swinging, looping, whip-crack style which prevailed over Roger Federer’s finesse and near-perfect timing as he reached his 12th Roland Garros final 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The Spaniard had never lost to Federer in their five previous French Open meetings, but hadn’t beaten the Swiss in their last five matches overall, a run stretching back five years.

Something had to give.

But for all the anticipation, in the event it was Federer’s winning streak that gave way — with no little brutality.

