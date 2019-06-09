Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal, French open men's final 2019, Tennis Live Score: Nadal wins 12th Roland Garros title

Dominic Thiem speaks!

It’s very tough right now, because I gave everything I had in these two weeks. I love this tournament with all my heart, I love all of you with all my heart.



Rafa, well done. Of course, I’m very sad to lose, but you’re such an amazing champion. It’s amazing to play with you. It’s unreal. I’ll try again next year, for sure. Congrats to your team. They’re very nice guys. Well done, bravo.

To my team, big thanks. There are so many people here who’ve come to support me, it means a lot. I hope you’ll be here when I win my title too.

I’m looking forward to next year already. I know it sounds dumb, but it’s true. Well done, Rafa.