Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal, French open men's final 2019, Tennis Live Score: Nadal aims for 12th Roland Garros title

Austrian Dominic Thiem crushed Novak Djokovic’s French Open hopes as he survived a weather-ravaged semi-final spanning 24 hours to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory on Saturday and set up a repeat of last year’s showdown with Rafael Nadal.
More than an hour after the women’s final should have started on another stormy day on Court Philippe Chatrier, fourth seed Thiem thumped a forehand winner past Djokovic to convert his third match point.
It snapped Djokovic’s 26-match winning streak in Grand Slams and ended the Serbian’s hopes of holding all four of the sport’s major prizes simultaneously for the second time, having achieved it by winning his only French Open in 2016.
On Friday, it was Nadal’s swinging, looping, whip-crack style which prevailed over Roger Federer’s finesse and near-perfect timing as he reached his 12th Roland Garros final 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The Spaniard had never lost to Federer in their five previous French Open meetings, but hadn’t beaten the Swiss in their last five matches overall, a run stretching back five years.
Something had to give.
But for all the anticipation, in the event it was Federer’s winning streak that gave way — with no little brutality.
With inputs from Agencies.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 18:08:26 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:08 (IST)
18:04 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
Nadal has looked unstoppable in his quest for a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and was at his ruthless best in his semi-final victory over great rival Roger Federer.
The Spaniard’s sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Road to final:
First round: beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-1 6-3
Second round: beat Yannick Maden 6-1 6-2 6-4
Third round: beat David Goffin 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3
Fourth round: beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2 6-3 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3
Semi-finals: beat Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 6-2
17:57 (IST)
Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal
Thiem, who is chasing his first Grand Slam crown, ground out a tough victory against top seed Novak Djokovic in a rain-hit semi-final to set up a rematch of last year’s title clash with holder Nadal.
The 25-year-old has added aggression to his game in recent months, which has earned him titles in Indian Wells and Barcelona this season, and will look to cause a major upset on Parisian clay.
Road to final:
First round: beat Tommy Paul 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2
Second round: beat Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5
Third round: beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5
Fourth round: beat Gael Monfils 6-4 6-4 6-2
Quarter-finals: Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2
Semi-finals: Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5
17:51 (IST)
Dominic Thiem faces uphill task in summit clash againt Rafael Nadal's custom-built claycourt expertise
As if Nadal needed any more help, he also has the advantage of fortuitous scheduling this time around. He had two days of rest for his semi-final, and has had one full day off before the final. Thiem, on the other hand, will have no rest day before the final, despite having played four days straight due to the rain interventions. His semi-final against Djokovic was both long and exhausting, and yet he will have to recover from that and try to defeat Rafael freaking Nadal on clay (which is pretty much the toughest challenge in the sport) in less than 24 hours.
Read Musab Abid's preview of the men's final here.
17:48 (IST)
French Open 2019 men's final LIVE
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 French Open men's final. In a repeat of last year's final, Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal will battle it out to be crowned the Roland Garros champion.