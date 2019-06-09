Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal, French open men's final 2019, Match Highlights: Nadal wins 12th Roland Garros title

Austrian Dominic Thiem crushed Novak Djokovic’s French Open hopes as he survived a weather-ravaged semi-final spanning 24 hours to complete a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 victory on Saturday and set up a repeat of last year’s showdown with Rafael Nadal.
More than an hour after the women’s final should have started on another stormy day on Court Philippe Chatrier, fourth seed Thiem thumped a forehand winner past Djokovic to convert his third match point.
It snapped Djokovic’s 26-match winning streak in Grand Slams and ended the Serbian’s hopes of holding all four of the sport’s major prizes simultaneously for the second time, having achieved it by winning his only French Open in 2016.
On Friday, it was Nadal’s swinging, looping, whip-crack style which prevailed over Roger Federer’s finesse and near-perfect timing as he reached his 12th Roland Garros final 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
The Spaniard had never lost to Federer in their five previous French Open meetings, but hadn’t beaten the Swiss in their last five matches overall, a run stretching back five years.
Something had to give.
But for all the anticipation, in the event it was Federer’s winning streak that gave way — with no little brutality.
Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 22:44:37 IST
Highlights
Rafael Nadal wins his 12th Roland Garros title with a clinical four-set victory over Dominic Thiem. Nadal was made to work for the first set by Thiem who eventually won a cagey second set. But Nadal upped the ante to blow Thiem away in the third and fourth sets. All hail the King of Clay!
Rafael Nadal clinches the third set 6-1 against Dominic Thiem!
The King of Clay has the crowd on its feet and chanting for him after he breaks Thiem once again to win the third set 6-1 in brutal fashion.
Dominic Thiem wins the second set 7-5 against Rafael Nadal!
Nadal plays an audacious half-volley to win the first point but then follows it up with a wild forehand on the next point. Two more unforced errors follow and Thiem get two set points out of nowhere! Nadal overcooks his backhand to give Thiem the second set! What an end to a slow set! Thiem has fought his way back into the match.
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Dominic Thiem!
Nadal dishes out a serve and volley for 15-15. Now that is something we don't see that often from Rafa. A couple of Thiem errors bring up two set points for Nadal. And the Spaniard takes a lung-busting first set 6-3. Thiem threw everything he had at Nadal but it wasn't enough as Nadal takes a 1-0 lead.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
22:25 (IST)
That's it from us!
It has been an absolute pleasure for us at Firstpost to bring you live coverage of the 2019 French Open. Thank you for being with us for the past two weeks. We'll see you in three weeks time for Wimbledon. Until then, on behalf of my colleague Aadi Nair, this is Dilip Unnikrishnan signing off. Au revoir!
22:18 (IST)
Here are your 2019 French Open champions
Men's singles champion: Rafael Nadal
Women's singles champion: Ashleigh Barty
Men's doubles champions: Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies
Women's doubles champions: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic
Mixed doubles champions: Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan
22:15 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
22:05 (IST)
Rafael Nadal speaks!
Dominic, sorry. You are one of the best examples of the players on the tour. You are hardworking and have an amazing character. Thank you for being a great inspiration to everyone. I know what is to lose finals but I know you so keep going and I'm sure you'll win this one day.
22:04 (IST)
Dominic Thiem speaks!
It’s very tough right now, because I gave everything I had in these two weeks. I love this tournament with all my heart, I love all of you with all my heart.
Rafa, well done. Of course, I’m very sad to lose, but you’re such an amazing champion. It’s amazing to play with you. It’s unreal. I’ll try again next year, for sure. Congrats to your team. They’re very nice guys. Well done, bravo.
To my team, big thanks. There are so many people here who’ve come to support me, it means a lot. I hope you’ll be here when I win my title too.
I’m looking forward to next year already. I know it sounds dumb, but it’s true. Well done, Rafa.
21:50 (IST)
21:49 (IST)
21:44 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins his 12th Roland Garros title with a clinical four-set victory over Dominic Thiem. Nadal was made to work for the first set by Thiem who eventually won a cagey second set. But Nadal upped the ante to blow Thiem away in the third and fourth sets. All hail the King of Clay!
21:39 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-5*
Nadal brings up a break point at 40-40. Thiem saves it with the help of the net after the ball trickles over the tape. Nadal gets another break point after Thiem slices to the net. Nadal converts and now he'll serve for his 12th French Open title.
21:30 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, *1-4
Nadal gets a comfortable hold to 15 to inch closer to his 12th title at Roland Garros.
21:25 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-3*
Nadal unleashes a ferocious forehand winner down the line to win the first point. He attacks Thiem's serve to bring up a triple break point. Thiem saves one with an ace down the T and another one out wide to save the second. He gets to deuce with a forehand winner following another good first serve. Thiem makes it five points in a row to get his first game of the set.
21:19 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, *0-3
Some very clean and powerful hitting from Thiem gets him a break point but Nadal serves his way out of trouble. Thiem fights to stay in the game and saves a game point. The Austrian gets another break point with some heavy hitting. Nadal once again uses his serve to save it. Nadal is finally able to get the hold to consolidate his break
21:08 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 0-2*
Nadal wins the first two points before a net caught goes Thiem's way. The Spaniard, though, brings up a double break point with a backhand winner down the line. Thiem misses his forehand to give Nadal an early break in the fourth set.
21:04 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, *0-1
Thiem has found his range again! He brings up a break point and the appreciative Philippe Chatrier crowd break out into chants of Do-mi-nic! Nadal snuffs out the break point and gets the hold to quell any thoughts of a Thiem comeback. For now.
20:58 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 0-0*
20:55 (IST)
Rafael Nadal clinches the third set 6-1 against Dominic Thiem!
The King of Clay has the crowd on its feet and chanting for him after he breaks Thiem once again to win the third set 6-1 in brutal fashion.
20:51 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, *1-5
Absolutely ridiculous tennis from Nadal. He has found another level after losing that second set and he wins his fifth love-hold of the set.
20:46 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 1-4*
Thiem finally finds himself on the scoreboard in the third set with a love-hold. Does he try to fight back or concede the set and conserve his energy for the fourth set?
20:43 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, *0-4
Nadal plays a brilliant drop shot on the backfoot which spins away from a rapidly advancing Thiem. That shot elicits a thumbs-up from the Austrian. Nadal motors on to get another love-hold
20:40 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 0-3*
Nadal wins his 11th point in a row in the third set to bring up triple break point. Thiem saves one. The Austrian plays a fiery forehand but Nadal responds with an even powerful forehand to break Thiem once again.
20:36 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, *0-2
Nadal consolidates his break with a love-hold. He sealed that hold with a brilliant volley.
20:33 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 0-1*
Thiem begins the third set with a couple of unforced errors and misses another forehand to give Nadal three break points. Thiem commits his fourth unforced error to give Nadal a break to love.
20:28 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 7-5, *0-0
20:26 (IST)
Dominic Thiem wins the second set 7-5 against Rafael Nadal!
Nadal plays an audacious half-volley to win the first point but then follows it up with a wild forehand on the next point. Two more unforced errors follow and Thiem get two set points out of nowhere! Nadal overcooks his backhand to give Thiem the second set! What an end to a slow set! Thiem has fought his way back into the match.
20:18 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 6-5*
A love-hold for Thiem and we're one game away from a tie-breaker.
20:16 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *5-5
Another quick love-hold from Nadal.
20:11 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 5-4*
A laser-guided backhand winner from Thiem on the first point. He goes 30-0 up after Nadal hits wide. Thiem plays a drop shot which Nadal gets to comfortably but shockingly sends his backhand to the net. Thiem gets a love-hold to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.
20:08 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *4-4
Thiem wins his first point off the Nadal serve in the second set. Nadal wins the next point by coming to the net and slicing. 30-15 to Nadal after Thiem returns to the net. Another poor return takes Nadal to 40-15 and the Spaniard gets the hold on the next point.
20:03 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 4-3*
After winning the first two points with clinical winners, Thiem loses the third with an errant backhand. A point later, a big serves sets up a monstrous forehand winner as Thiem holds once again.
19:59 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *3-3
A third successive love-hold for Nadal.
19:56 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 3-2*
Thiem holds to 15. This has been a very sedate set.
19:52 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *2-2
Another easy love-hold for Nadal.
19:52 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
19:50 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
King of clay for a reason.
19:49 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 2-1*
Nadal misses the chance to go 30-0 up after missing an easy smash. Instead, at 15-15, Thiem shifts gears and wins the next two points via forehand winner and a searing ace. A long forehand makes it 40-30. Thiem gets a big hold with a smashing crosscourt forehand winner.
19:44 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *1-1
It has been a comparatively tame start to the set. The energy levels have gone down, significantly for Thiem. Nadal gets a very comfortable love-hold.
19:41 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, 1-0*
Thiem starts the second set well as he races to a 40-0 lead on his serve. Nadal pulls out a crisp backhand winner to reduce the deficit but Thiem gets the hold with an ace down the T and wins his first game in five.
19:38 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-6, *0-0
19:37 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Dominic Thiem!
Nadal dishes out a serve and volley for 15-15. Now that is something we don't see that often from Rafa. A couple of Thiem errors bring up two set points for Nadal. And the Spaniard takes a lung-busting first set 6-3. Thiem threw everything he had at Nadal but it wasn't enough as Nadal takes a 1-0 lead.
19:32 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-5*
Nadal brings up a double game point with a slice winner from the net and he converts at the first time of asking. Very short game compared to the marathon ones we have had so far. Nadal will now serve for the first set.
19:27 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *3-4
19:27 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *3-4
This is one heck of a start from Thiem. Seeing how he's giving his all from the start makes you forget that this is the fourth straight day he is playing. He is defending so well and staying as long as he can in the rallies. The first point at the end of a long rally is won by a sublime Thiem forehand. The Austrian goes 30-15 up and then brings up a break point a couple of points later. Nadal saves it with a very good serve. Thiem produces an outrageous piece of tennis at game point. After being on the backfoot throughout the rally, he plays a ridiculous drop shot to bring Nadal forward and then nonchalantly lobs the Spaniard. Nadal scurries back, tries to play a no-look lob back but misses and then sends it wide at the second time of asking. Once again down by a game point, Thiem's defence stays strong and he pulls the score back with a put away at the net. Nadal brings up another game point after Thiem nets his return. Nadal finally gets the hold with a backhand winner down the line.
19:15 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 3-3*
That break seems to have fired up Nadal. He attacks from the get-go and pins Thiem well behind the baseline to win the first point with a smash. The Spaniard wins the next two points to bring a triple break point.Thiem saves one with a powerful forehand winner. Nadal responds with a forehand winner of his own to break right back!
19:10 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *3-2
Nadal hits a wide forehand to audible gasps from the crowd. That's his seventh unforced error so far compared to Thiem's two. On the next point, he misses a forehand down the line. At 30-30, Thiem defends so well from the net and he brings up a break point with a clean forehand winner. And Thiem breaks Nadal to take a 3-2 lead! Yes, you read that right!
19:04 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 2-2*
At 30-0, Nadal fires in a monstrous backhand return to win his first point. That is the only point Thiem loses on his serve as he wins the game with relative ease.
19:02 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *1-2
Omen?
19:00 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal *1-2
A forehand winner down the line gives Nadal the first point. Nadal dominates the next rally wins it after Thiem hits wide after being forced into the corner. The duo split the next two points. Thiem defends well and smacks in a big backhand to get to 40-30. Nadal advances to the net but is not able to clear the net off a half-volleyed shot. The Spaniard brings up game point with a delightful drop shot and seals the hold with an ace. What started out as an easy service game turned out to be anything but that.
18:52 (IST)
Thiem vs Nadal 1-1*
Thiem begins his service game with a double fault. A crisp forehand winner later, he pulls 30-15 ahead. Thiem produces a near-perfect drop shot but Nadal returns it inches off the ground. Thiem looks to win the point with passing backhand winner but Nadal sticks out his racquet to return and win the point. Thiem still goes on to get the hold.