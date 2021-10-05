Thiem picked up the injury at the Mallorca Open in June which forced him into skipping Wimbledon and denied him the opportunity to defend his US Open title.

Austria's Dominic Thiem took to Twitter to announce he won't be needing wrist surgery, an injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"I was in Belgium to decide if I need surgery on my wrist or not and luckily I have very, very good news. I won't need the surgery," the World No 8 said in a video on Twitter.

"It's really stable and it's looking good, my wrist. The next week I have to make it more flexible and strengthen my wrist, do everything to prepare to slowly start playing tennis again.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a pretty long time without a racquet and I honestly miss it."

Thiem's best result this season was the semi-finals at the Madrid Open.