DJSE 2020: Delhi High Court postpones exam date, extends application deadline; check details

The last date for online application for DJSE 2022 has also been extended till 3 April

The examination date of Delhi Judicial Service Examination (DJSE) 2022 has been postponed by the Delhi High Court. As per the latest update, the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will be conducted on 24 April (Sunday).

The last date for online application for DJSE 2022 has also been extended till 3 April. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the Service Examination by visiting the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Through the recruitment drive, the Delhi High Court will fill a total of 123 vacancies (55 Existing and 68 Anticipated) in Delhi Judicial Service. Before applying for the required position, applicants are requested to read the official notice.

Find the official notice here.

Here are few steps to apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the application link that reads “Apply Online for Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022.”

Step 4: Then, register and proceed with the online application process

Step 5: Fill the form correctly, pay the required fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Keep a printout of the form for future need or use

Here’s the direct link to apply for DJSE 2022.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Those applying should not be more than 32 years of age as on 1 January, 2022. Upper age limit has been relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Individuals applying should note that those practicing as an Advocate in India or those qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961 are eligible.

Candidates from unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Those applying from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities (identified disabilities) category have to pay Rs 200.