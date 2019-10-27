Diwali gets an IoT twist. Watch Little Dhruv's Big Diwali adventure!

Happy Diwali everyone! We hope you are having an amazing time with your family because Little Dhurv is enjoying the festivities to his heart’s content.

Like every other kid, Dhruv loves gifts, dancing and sweets. And Diwali makes all of these things even brighter! What's missing from Little Dhruv's Diwali celebration are his parents.

They are running a little late due to traffic, but they have a smart way to make sure Dhurv can celebrate Diwali to the fullest. Legrand’s IoT solutions have lent them a hand in #CelebratingConnections from any place and time with a simple touch of a button on their smartphone!

If you’re wondering what IoT is, then it’s quite simple yet fantastic. IoT stands for Internet of Things. It synchronises all of your electronic devices and enables you to have remote access regardless of your location.

There is a new saying these days 'When things connect, people do!'

Take a look at Little Dhruv’s BIG Diwali adventure with Legrand!

This is a partnered post.

