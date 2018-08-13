You are here:
Discus thrower Baljinder Singh tests positive for banned substance along with another athlete

New Delhi: Two athletes, including National Inter-State Championships silver-medallist discus thrower Baljinder Singh, have tested positive for banned substances and they have been handed provisional suspension.

Representational image. AP

Baljinder from Punjab had won a discus throw silver in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Guwahati in June with an effort of 56.83m.

The positive test has come from the dope sample collected by the National Anti-Doping Agency in this Guwahati meet.

Both the athletes were not selected for the Asian Games and they were also non campers.

"Baljinder has tested positive for a banned substance and he has been put under provisional suspension. He will now decide whether to go for confirmatory B sample test or not," a source close to the athlete told PTI.

It is also learnt that a second athlete has tested positive from the sample collected from the same Guwahati meet. The AFI, however, said it has not yet got any intimation from the NADA.


